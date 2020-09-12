Get Dead: mit neuem Song und Musikvideo zu „Glitch“

Get Dead kündigten kürzlich für den 09. Oktober 2020 ihr neues Studioalbum Dancing With The Curse via Fat Wreck an. Nachdem mit Pepperspray und Disruption bereits zwei Vorboten veröffentlicht wurden, folgt mit Glitch ein weiterer Track, der die Wartezeit verkürzt. Das dazugehörige Video ist hier einsehbar:
Sänger Sam King kommentiert den neuen Track wie folgt:
„Also, the song’s called Western Glitch. I’ve told the label this like 50 times. But once a nickname sticks, it’s an uphill battle. Now that I think about it, I really hope it is too late to correct it. I’m a sucker for a good snafu. Anyway, it’s about being on the tail end of a relationship and trying to traverse home life with road life. That whole ‚distance makes the heart fonder‘ bit, in my experience, is pretty spot on. When you’re home and in that day-to-day grind with someone you love, after a while it gets super-easy to lose sight of the reason you shacked up to begin with. Those good times become less frequent and give way to stress, anxiety, responsibilities and all the other things that tear people apart. Mistakes carry weight, and eventually that weight becomes too much for two people to carry.“
Für die Produktion der zwölf Tracks zeigten sich die D-Composers, bestehend aus Fat Mike, Yotam Ben Horin, Johnny Carey und Baz Barett, sowie Chris Dugan verantwortlich. Dancing With The Curse folgt auf das 2016er Album Honesty Lives Elsewhere.
Dancing With The Curse – Trackliste:
- Disruption
- Nickel Plated
- Fire Sale
- Stickup
- Glitch
- Confrontation
- Hard Times
- Track
- Green’s Girl
- Pepperspray
- Confidence Game
- Take It