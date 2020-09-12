Get Dead: mit neuem Song und Musikvideo zu „Glitch“

„Also, the song’s called Western Glitch. I’ve told the label this like 50 times. But once a nickname sticks, it’s an uphill battle. Now that I think about it, I really hope it is too late to correct it. I’m a sucker for a good snafu.

Anyway, it’s about being on the tail end of a relationship and trying to traverse home life with road life. That whole ‚distance makes the heart fonder‘ bit, in my experience, is pretty spot on. When you’re home and in that day-to-day grind with someone you love, after a while it gets super-easy to lose sight of the reason you shacked up to begin with. Those good times become less frequent and give way to stress, anxiety, responsibilities and all the other things that tear people apart. Mistakes carry weight, and eventually that weight becomes too much for two people to carry.“