Hell Over Hammaburg 2021: neu dabei The Ruins Of Beverast & Afsky

Das Hell Over Hammaburg Vol. 9 findet am Freitag, 5. März 2021, und Samstag, 6. März 2021 statt.
Markthalle, Hamburg – Germany
Einlass jeweils: 14.00 Uhr
Tickets: 65 Euro plus Gebühren
Neu im Billing:
The Ruins Of Beverast (D)
Ihre Alben sind Reisen in die finstersten Gefilde des Black Metal, Doom und Ambient – und auf ihren Konzerte errichten sie eine Wall Of Sound, die wie eine riesige Lavamasse das Publikum verbrennt. The Ruins Of Beverast stehen mittlerweile seit fast zwei Jahrzehnten für musikalische und konzeptionelle Ganzheitlichkeit und für Evolution – und dies wird auch das neue, nunmehr sechste Album der Band untermauern, das in zeitlicher Nähe zu ihrem Headliner-Auftritt auf unserem Festival veröffentlicht werden soll.
www.facebook.com/The-Ruins-Of-Beverast-116265971848680
Afsky (DK)
Ofte Jeg Drømmer Mig Død, das aktuelle Album der Kopenhagener Black-Metal-Band Afsky, zählt zu den absoluten Genre-Höhepunkten dieses Jahres. Die Scheibe, deren sechs Stücke sich mit Klassikern der dänischen Literatur befassen, vereint triste Finsternis mit der überbordenden epischen Wucht von Bands wie Wolves In The Throne Room. Wir freuen uns aufs Live-Erlebnis!
https://de-de.facebook.com/afskymusic
Stygian Crown (USA)
www.facebook.com/stygiancrown
The Committee (International)
www.facebook.com/The-Committee-band-318797984907360/
High Spirits (USA)
www.facebook.com/highenergyrock
Morne (USA)
www.facebook.com/mornecrust
Solstice (UK)
www.facebook.com/Solstice.Englander
Cauchemar (CAN)
www.facebook.com/cauchemarmetal
Drowned (D)
www.facebook.com/drowned.death.metal
Hadopelagyal (D)
https://hadopelagyal.bandcamp.com/releases
Yxxan (S)
https://nuclearwarnowproductions.bandcamp.com/album/satanic-fortification-overbalance
The Hawkins (S)
https://de-de.facebook.com/thehawkinsswe
Hexenbrett (International)
https://hexenbrett.bandcamp.com
Karloff (D)
https://de-de.facebook.com/karloffpunk
Vorverkauf:
Van Records: https://van-records.com/Hell-Over-Hammaburg-Festival-2021-Ticket
Eventim: https://www.eventim.de/artist/hell-over-hammaburg/
High Roller Records: https://www.hrrshop.de/HELL-OVER-HAMMABURG-Vol9-Festival-Ticket
Iron Bonehead: https://shop.ironbonehead.de/de/tickets-misc-/23667-hell-over-hammaburg-festival-2021-ticket.html
Amor Fati: https://shop.amor-fati-productions.de/de/8419-hell-over-hammaburg-2021-ticket
Cudgel: https://www.cudgel.de/produkt/ticket-hell-over-hammaburg-festival-2021/
Plus Plattenkiste Hamburg & Remedy Records Hamburg