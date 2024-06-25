Solstice: unterzeichnen Vertrag mit Prophecy Productions

Die britischen Epic-Doom-Pagans Solstice unterzeichnen an diesem längsten Tag des Jahres auf der Nordhalbkugel einen Multi-Album-Deal mit Prophecy Productions.

Solstice werden ihr viertes Album über das Label veröffentlichen und sind bereits für die diesjährige Ausgabe des Prophecy Fest bestätigt.

Solstice kommentieren: „We are heartened and honoured to be working with Prophecy – a label whose discernible courage and integrity have impressed us over the years“,schreibt Bandgründer und Gitarrist Rich Walker. „Our style perhaps may not typically be what you’d hear in a Prophecy band, but Anglisc folk and epic heavy metal have always been the lifeblood of Solstice. Our commitment is solely to the making of quality music, presented on quality formats, and this label and its loyal audience seem to be of like mind. We look forward to a long and bountiful working relationship – never surrender!“

Prophecy Productions fügt hinzu: „Summer solstice is the most fitting event in the cycle of the seasons to shake for a deal with Solstice, whom we are all thrilled to welcome to our roster“, sagt Labelgründer Martin Koller. „Solstice fit in well as variations of darker shades of metal and a wide range of folklore have already found a home at Prophecy Productions. I have had my eye on the band ever since the amazing New Dark Age album came out. We are looking very much forward to their next album and to their first show in the Cave of Balve.“

Solstice Live

18 JUL 2024 Glasgow (UK) TBA +Deströyer 666 +Necro Ritual

19 JUL 2024 Manchester (UK) Rebellion+Deströyer 666 +Necro Ritual

20 JUL 2024 London (UK) TBA +Deströyer 666 +Necro Ritual

6/7 SEP 2024 Balve (DE) Prophecy Fest

Solstice – Besetzung:

Rich Walker – Gitarre

Daryl Parson – Bass

Dan Capp – Gesang

Mark Capp – Schlagzeug

Alex Storsson – Gitarre, Hintergrundgesang

Style: Epic Doom Metal

Solstice online:

https://solstice-englander.blogspot.com

www.facebook.com/solstice.englander

https://www.instagram.com/solstice.englander/