Naked Giants: veröffentlichen ihr neues Video „Turns Blue“

Das neue Album The Shadow wird am 21. August via New West Records veröffentlicht. Produziert wurde das Album von Chris Funk. Nach ihrem Debütalbum Sluff (2018) und der EP Green Fuzz (2019), folgt nun das zweite Album der Jungs aus Seattle.

Die Videopremiere zu The Shadow wurde via SPIN veröffentlicht. SPIN sagt folgendes zum neuen Video: „Take A Chance best encapsulates the band’s ethos as they head into The Shadow. In a shade under three minutes, the clip see the trio dance together but separately in quarantine and the song is a callback to classic early 2000s garage rock.“

Naked Giants äußern sich wie folgt zum neuen Video: „Take A Chance is a new step in the dance-the-stress-away attitude we’ve had since the band was formed. This time around it’s a bit more focused – we’re exploring these big unanswered questions in our lives, like the mechanisms of privilege and oppression or the capitalist oxymoron of individualism and assimilation, and we’re pairing it all with a danceable backbeat to tell people it’s ok to get up off the couch and do something about it.“

The Shadow ist eine energiegeladene und aufregende musikalische Achterbahnfahrt. Die ersten zehn Minuten von The Shadow zeigen bereits die Vielfalt von Naked Giants. Die Mischung aus Post-Punk-Riffs, Talking Heads-Funk-Rock-Elementen und Lo-Fi-Gitarren Riffs machen The Shadow zu einem echten Hinhörer! Naked Giants sagen folgendes zum neuen Werk: „The Shadow is a much more honest album than SLUFF — we’ve come to realize that the path to becoming a better person and bringing positivity into the world isn’t always linear, and there’s a lot of growth in taking an honest look at the ‘shadow-y’ parts of life. Whether it’s personal anxiety and depression or collective guilt and trauma, there’s always a part of yourself that’s hard to confront and understand. But The Shadow is all about facing that darkness and having the strength to bring it into the light.”

The Shadow Tracklist:

1. Walk Of Doom

2. High School (Don’t Like Them)

3. Take A Chance

4. Turns Blue

5. (God Damn!) What I Am

6. The Ripper

7. Unpeeled

8. Television

9. Better Not Waste My Time

10. The Shadow

11. Song For When You Sleep

Naked Giants Line-Up:

Grant Mullen – Vocals, Guitar

Gianni Aiell – Vocals, Bass

Henry LaVallee – Drums