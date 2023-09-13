Igorrr: haben ihre Nordamerika Headliner Tour mit Melt-Banana und Otto Von Schirach gestartet

Das französische Phänomen Igorrr hat seine lang erwartete Headliner-Tour durch Nordamerika gestartet! Die einmonatige Spirituality & Distortion Fall 2023 Tour hat am Montagabend, in Dallas, Texas begonnen und dauert bis zum 16. Oktober in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Unterstützt werden sie dabei von Melt-Banana und Otto Von Schirach. Tickets sind ab sofort im Verkauf!

Igorrr w/ Melt-Banana, Otto Von Schirach

9/11/2023 Trees – Dallas, TX

9/12/2023 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

9/13/2023 Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

9/15/2023 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

9/16/2023 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

9/17/2023 Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

9/18/2023 Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

9/20/2023 Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

9/21/2023 Irving Plaza – New York, NY

9/22/2023 Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

9/23/2023 Club Soda – Montreal, QC

9/24/2023 Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON

9/27/2023 Crofoot Ballroom – Pontiac, MI

9/28/2023 The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN

9/29/2023 Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

9/30/2023 The Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

10/02/2023 Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO

10/04/2023 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

10/06/2023 Bossanova Ballroom – Portland, OR

10/07/2023 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

10/08/2023 The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

10/11/2023 Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

10/12/2023 The Regent – Los Angeles, CA

10/13/2023 Glass House Concert Hall – Pomona, CA

10/14/2023 Music Box – San Diego, CA

10/15/2023 The Nile – Mesa, AZ

10/16/2023 Sunshine Theatre – Albuquerque, NM

Igorrrs letztes Album Spirituality And Distortion wurde 2020 über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht. Mit Savage Sinusoid aus dem Jahr 2017 haben Igorrr mehr als bewiesen, dass sie eine wirklich einzigartige musikalische Kraft sind, und Spirituality And Distortion untermauert diesen wohlverdienten Ruf. Igorrr vereinen unterschiedliche Musikstile von Death und Black Metal bis hin zu Breakcore, Balkan-, Barock- und klassischer Musik auf eine ebenso unkonventionelle und unvorhersehbare wie mitreißende Art und Weise und sind damit unvergleichlich. Spirituality And Distortion zeigt ein ebenso breites Spektrum an Emotionen wie Klängen. „Das Leben ist ein breites Spektrum an Emotionen – manchmal ist man glücklich, manchmal ist man traurig, wütend, sauer, nostalgisch oder überwältigt“, sagt Mastermind Gautier Serre. „Das Leben hat nicht nur eine Farbe. Diese vierzehn Tracks sind eine Reise durch verschiedene Gemütszustände, die ich durchlebt habe.“

Vorschau und Kauf von Igorrrs Spirituality And Distortion unter: metalblade.com/igorrr

„Alles von Trip Hop, Breakbeat, Klassik, Death und Black Metal, die Musik kennt keine Grenzen.“ – Metal Injection

„Ursprünglich, exquisit und gefährlicher als alle anderen. Das ist Musik, die dich in Atem hält.“ – Dead Rhetoric

„Herrlich schizophren, eine Mischung aus Metal, Elektronik und Operngesang, und jeder sollte sich einmal ernsthaft mit Igorrr beschäftigen.“ – MetalSucks

„Ein Meisterwerk. Igorrr setzt einen neuen Standard über alles.“ – Metal Wani

Igorrr online:

https://igorrr.com

https://www.facebook.com/IgorrrBarrroque

https://www.instagram.com/igorrr_music