I’ll Be Damned fordern mit You Are The Young auf zu rebellieren! – Die neue Single überzeugt mit feinsten Riffs und einem extrem unterhaltsamen Videoclip aus dem Alltag eines Lehrers.

“You Are The Young is a a call out to all the young (and old!) people out there not giving a shit about nothing but their own ass. We are killing the world and only we can stop it, so get up, throw your phone away and get mad!” – I’ll Be Damned

Das neue Album Road To Disorder erscheint am 31. August und kann hier vorbestellt werden.

I’ll Be Damned live 2018:

Jul 28 – Burning Q Festival -Bremenburg, Germany

Aug 03 – Danmarks Grimmeste Festival – Brabrand, Denmark

Sep 27 – Sønderborghus – Sønderborg, Denmark

Sep 28 – Turbinen – Randers, Denmark

Sep 29 – Studenterhuset – Aalborg, Denmark

Oct 05 – Bygningen – Vejle, Denmark

Oct 18 – Tøjhuset – Fredericia, Denmark

Oct 19 – Godset – Kolding, Denmark

Oct 20 – Kansas City – Odense, Denmark

Oct 25 – Gimle – Roskilde, Denmark

Oct 26 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 27 – Fonden Voxhall – Aarhus, Denmark

Mehr Infos zu I’ll Be Damned: FACEBOOK, HOMEPAGE, SPOTIFY, INSTAGRAM

