I’ll Be Damned fordern mit You Are The Young auf zu rebellieren! – Die neue Single überzeugt mit feinsten Riffs und einem extrem unterhaltsamen Videoclip aus dem Alltag eines Lehrers.
“You Are The Young is a a call out to all the young (and old!) people out there not giving a shit about nothing but their own ass. We are killing the world and only we can stop it, so get up, throw your phone away and get mad!” – I’ll Be Damned
Das neue Album Road To Disorder erscheint am 31. August und kann hier vorbestellt werden.
I’ll Be Damned live 2018:
Jul 28 – Burning Q Festival -Bremenburg, Germany
Aug 03 – Danmarks Grimmeste Festival – Brabrand, Denmark
Sep 27 – Sønderborghus – Sønderborg, Denmark
Sep 28 – Turbinen – Randers, Denmark
Sep 29 – Studenterhuset – Aalborg, Denmark
Oct 05 – Bygningen – Vejle, Denmark
Oct 18 – Tøjhuset – Fredericia, Denmark
Oct 19 – Godset – Kolding, Denmark
Oct 20 – Kansas City – Odense, Denmark
Oct 25 – Gimle – Roskilde, Denmark
Oct 26 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark
Oct 27 – Fonden Voxhall – Aarhus, Denmark
Mehr Infos zu I’ll Be Damned: FACEBOOK, HOMEPAGE, SPOTIFY, INSTAGRAM