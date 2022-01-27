Interview mit der Black Metal Band Kaeck (English Version)

Artist: Kaeck

Origin: Netherlands

Genre: Black Metal, Old School Black Metal

Label: Folter Records

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Kaeckhorde

Band members:

Keyboards, Guitars –J. Kruitwagen

Drums, Bass – Ruud Nillesen

Vocals – Oovenmeester

Time For Metal / René W.:

It’s been a long time since we last spoke. That was about the debut album, Stormkult. You’ve released the follow-up Het Zwarte Dictaat at the end of October, and I am happy to talk to you about the new songs and your development.

Kaeck / Ruud Nillesen:

Hi, and it amazes me that you can still be happy after hearing the album! Haha. But no shit, we are also very glad how the album turned out to be.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Six years have passed between the two albums. How did the long break come about, or what were the reasons for letting such a long period pass after the first album until Het Zwarte Dictaat?

Kaeck / Oovenmeester:

For me, they were personal reasons. I was in a bit of a fix and didn’t have my mind on making lyrics. But all is well now, and it’s time to advance once more!



Kaeck / Ruud Nillesen:

For Jan and me, mainly the occupation with Sammath, recording Across The Rhine Is Only Death and doing the live shows after. Also, as for Oovenmeester, there were some personal issues I had to deal with before I could find the time and inspiration.



Time For Metal / René W.:

You have remained loyal to your label over the years, and you also started the second round with Folter Records. Is it a deep connection to the German label that can represent you perfectly with its direction?

Kaeck / J. Kruitwagen:

Yes. Folter Records I’ve been with since 1997 with my other band Sammath. Then I left Folter Records for Hammerheart Records in 2014 but the same month Kaeck was alive, so I’ve been with Folter Records since 1997. Always a great label to work with. And not to forget outside the bands, Folter has the best black metal festival on earth, the Under The Black Sun fest.



Time For Metal / René W.:

You have remained true to your style, the listener is served heavy black metal art in your national language. You stayed true to the lyrics and didn’t change to the popular international English model. An option that is out of the question for you?

Kaeck / Oovenmeester:

I think we’ve chosen this style for Kaeck, and it fits it perfectly. Why change a winning horse? Dutch is a superb language for dark, evil lyrics. I have no plans on changing it.



Kaeck / J. Kruitwagen:

Popularity is something this music isn’t meant for.



Time For Metal / René W.:



In the summer of 2016, you tore up the Under The Black Sun Festival and also had other opportunities to grow together live. Were you able to bring these influences into the new tracks of Het Zwarte Dictaat?

Kaeck / J. Kruitwagen:

That was a great gig. The atmosphere that day was almost perfect for black metal. The riffs on the new album are all inspired by the lyrics. I get inspiration to write riffs 24/7. Kaeck riffs are playable by anyone who can hold a guitar. It’s all about the atmosphere here – the darkness in music.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Let’s delve deeper into the genesis of Het Zwarte Dictaat. What is on the agenda thematically? When did you start writing the first songs, who was in charge, or did you work together to create them, and where were the compositions finally recorded?

Kaeck / Oovenmeester:

The lyrics are dark, occult, maddening, and discuss black evil magic. Forget about Satan, this is far worse!



Kaeck / Ruud Nillesen:

Oovenmeester is in full charge of the lyrics and concept. The music is created by Jan, and I add the pounding rhythm section to it.



Time For Metal / René W.:

Hate is the right word for Het Zwarte Dictaat, because this is capitalized, whether on the title track Het Zwarte Dictaat or the last track Over Zwarte Vlakten. A clear motivator in your art?

Kaeck / Oovenmeester:

The motivator is black magic in a so to say seventeenth-century setting, a decade that saw one of the worst conflicts in human history, perfect for Kaeck.

Time For Metal / René W.:

The artwork of Het Zwarte Dictaat is reminiscent of earlier times and suggests a pagan background, am I right?

Kaeck / Oovenmeester:

Well, I don’t think any of us believes in anything. Of course, Kaeck is fictional, inspiration is taken from certain horror movies, the writings of H.P Lovecraft, and more.



Kaeck / Ruud Nillesen:

As with the lyrics, the cover art differs from the first album. The first was more initiation to the cult of Kaeck. It pictured the beginning of something horrific. This second album is about the effects and results of that sectarian cults. The results of sacrificial activities are shown clearly in the form of bleak bones, cauldron, and reclaimed ritual artifacts.



Time For Metal / René W.:

A somewhat tiresome topic for everyone, but how were you able to take advantage of the current pandemic? Were you restricted in rehearsing or producing the record, or were you able to do everything as you thought before?

Kaeck / Oovenmeester:

I suffered no hindrance apart from getting a fat ass from doing everything from the couch all day. The pandemic was merciful to me.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Do you currently have concerts or a tour planned, or is the situation too uncertain for live activities?

Kaeck / J. Kruitwagen:

Kaeck live is a difficult task. Oovenmeester has a busy job and other interests. Ruud Nillesen and I are in Sammath which is priority No. 1.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Like last time, the last word belongs to you alone. You can turn it over to your supporters and our readers. I wish you all the best for the future.

Kaeck / Oovenmeester:

Thanks for the opportunity, and it’s great to see that a lot of people like what we do, my thanks go out to the fans!

Kaeck / J. Kruitwagen:

Support your local record dealer!

