Jess And The Ancient Ones: neuer Song „Return to Hallucinate“ im Stream – Neues Album erscheint am 01.12.

Jess And The Ancient Ones haben einen weiteren Vorgeschmack zu ihrem neuen AlbumThe Horse and Other Weird Tales veröffentlicht!

Mastermind Thomas Corpse sagt zum Track:

„Sometimes our heads seem to struggle with this reality, and there is a need to run far into different worlds that exist within minds. Eventhough the planes unknown are luring, we should also remember the ones we kill. This world is not our enemy. Ego is the true enemy of man.“

Svart haben den Releasetermin für das neue Jess And The Ancient Ones Album auf den 01.12. gelegt!

Mit ihrem dritten Album nehmen Jess And The Ancient Ones einen magischen Mystery Trip zur dunklen Seite der 60s wie man ihn durch die Augen eines modernen Occult Rockmusikers wahrnehmen würde. Dieses Mal hat sich die Band für einen organischen und menschlicheren Ansatz entschieden und einen sehr oldschooligen Ansatz gewählt: neun Songs, 31 Minuten, aufgenommen und gemischt zusammen mit ihrem Livesound Engineer.

Groovy, heavy, psychedelische Beat Musik? Hard death rock? Occult head-exploding meltdown? All das und noch viel mehr. „I cannot put a label on it; I just make it as it comes,“ sagt Gitarrist und Komponist Thomas Corpse, der auch für das Coverartwork von The Horse and Other Weird Tales verantwortlich ist.

