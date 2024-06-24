Ensiferum: veröffentlichen neues Album „Winter Storm“ am 18.10. über Metal Blade Records

Ensiferum werden ihr lang erwartetes neues Studioalbum Winter Storm am 18. Oktober über Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen.

Die finnische Folk-Metal-Melodeath-Sensation hat seit ihrem ersten Demo im Jahr 1997 einen produktiven Veröffentlichungsrhythmus beibehalten und allmählich Bedeutung gewonnen, bis ihr achtes Album Thalassic den Aufstieg im Jahr 2020 krönte. Das nautische Werk setzte sich an die Spitze der finnischen Albumcharts, erreichte Platz 3 in Deutschland und die Top Ten in der Schweiz, Kanada und den Vereinigten Staaten. Schließlich nahmen Ensiferum Thalassic mit auf zwei große Welttourneen und zu Festivals wie Wacken, Hellfest, Summer Breeze und Ragnarök, aber die globale Covid-Pandemie sorgte dafür, dass die vierjährige Wartezeit auf Winter Storm die längste in der fast dreißigjährigen Geschichte der Band sein würde.

Ein Großteil des neuen Materials entstand in der Lockdown-Ära, als Ensiferum-Gründungsgitarrist Markus Toivonen sich der Herausforderung stellte, neue Wege zu finden, um Musik zu machen – und schließlich jeden Song außer dem mitreißenden, hymnischen Fatherland komponierte, das von Bassist Sami Hinkka geschrieben wurde. Die Ergänzung mit Sänger/Organist Pekka Montins kristallklaren, melodischen hohen Tönen verlieh Thalassic einen enormen Auftrieb. Aber auf Winter Storm – einer Fantasy-Konzepterzählung aus der Feder von Hinkka – findet Montins superstarke Stimme ihren optimalen Platz im Ensiferum-Sound. Indem er solch grandioses, heroisches Material zum Leben erweckt, entpuppt sich der Sänger als eine der größten stimmlichen Entdeckungen des Jahrzehnts.

„The way I see it, this album is more like a ‚musical‘ than a traditional album“, sagt Hinkka. „The lyrics of Winter Storm are based on part of my unpublished fantasy book. One day it will be out… I don’t want to reveal the plot or details too much but Winter Storm Vigilantes and Fatherland tell of two factions in this long tale. The Vigilantes have gained knowledge to utilize certain rare elements, and even though there was already magic in this world, with this new epiphany they have reached a completely new level. This element seems to interact with living things in a way that even the wisest men don’t completely understand. And through generations of trial and error, they have refined a skill to expose their horses to the element and managed to break the law of gravity, making their steeds fly. But they became ruthless and greedy on their quest to gain more of this element. A small tribe in the north keep on fighting for their land, which the Vigilantes plan to take over. These North Folks will literally fight until the last man…“

„Other characters include a Vigilante castaway, the last shaman of the North Folk, and a mysterious widow. The album ends with a great battle against the Vigilantes and the unholy alliance of the castaway and the North Folk shaman, who has transcended into a spirit wolf. Who will prevail? Will this be the final battle of the book? Time will tell… I understand that all this sounds very far out — well, it is a fantasy book — but believe me, it will be truly an epic story!“

Zu Ensiferums erster Singleauskopplung Winter Storm Vigilantes fügt Hinkka hinzu: „Markus had quite grandeur visions of the song and it turned out to be even more heroic than we expected. It was an obvious choice to open the new album. This epic song serves as one faction of the big story. The song pushes forward with the might of a thousand horses and will surely be a great song in the future setlist.“

Seht euch Winter Storm Vigilantes von Ensiferum an hier an:

Winter Storm – Tracklisting:

1. Aurora

2. Winter Storm Vigilantes

3. Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife

4. Fatherland

5. Scars In My Heart (Feat. Madeleine Liljestam)

6. Resistentia

7. The Howl

8. From Order To Chaos

9. Leniret Coram Tempestate

10. Victorious

11. Six Ribbons (Jon English Cover) *

12. Lambada (Kaoma Cover) *

* Special Edition Bonustrack

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Ensiferums kommendes Album Winter Storm wurde von Janne Joutsenniemi produziert, von Jens Bogren gemischt und gemastert und enthält Gastauftritte von Lassi Logrén an Nyckelharpa und Violine und Mikko Mustonen an der Orchestrierung sowie Madeleine Liljestam von Eleine, die den Gesang bei Scars In My Heart beisteuert.

Ensiferum – Besetzung:

Petri Lindroos – Gesang, Gitarren

Markus Toivonen – Gitarren, Gesang

Sami Hinkka – Bass, Gesang

Janne Parviainen – Schlagzeug

Pekka Montin – Keyboards, Gesang

