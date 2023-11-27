Kariti: eindringliche erste Single des kommenden Albums enthüllt

Lay Bare Recordings ist stolz darauf, die Dark-Ambient-Band Kariti für die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Studioalbums Dheghom unter Vertrag genommen zu haben! Das zweite Album von Kariti wird am 2. Februar 2024 als Vinyl erhältlich sein; der Vorverkauf hat gerade begonnen: https://laybarerecordings.com/release/dheghom-by-kariti-lbr053

Taucht tiefer in den fesselnden, dunklen Sound von Kariti ein und hört euch die erste Single A Mare Called Night an. Das Video ist jetzt hier zu sehen:

„Hearing the voice of ekaterina from Kariti made an instant connection with my heart and my skin. It was hard not to engage with her captivating blend of powerful vocals, engaging melodies, and evocative poems. Kariti’s mix of intimate, stripped-down mourning folk songs with crisp sounding instruments and eerie harmonies creates a unique and emotional experience.” Lay Bare Recordings-Inhaberin, Désirée Hanssen, kommentiert: „The impact of Kariti’s voice is evident, draws you as a listener into it and makes it easy to connect with the depth of her music and words. Kariti’s resonant vocal tone adds a distinctive and profound quality to her music. It’s fascinating how a singer’s voice can shape the emotional experience of a song. Lay Bare Recordings is beyond thrilled to welcome Kariti to the label and to collaborate on releasing her upcoming album. Incredibly exciting to walk the path of this rich and diverse musical experience together.“

Kariti erklärt:

„Dheghom is an attempt to write about some things I can’t necessarily understand or even feel, but have a lot of feelings about, it is as eclectic musically as it is focalized in terms of lyrical themes and the meanings they bare. I had to be patient and wait for a very long time to let it out, my appreciation to Désirée goes beyond words. A few different labels could have become the home of Dheghom, but when Désirée of Lay Bare Recordings got back to me, I instantly knew that was it. The way she spoke about it made me feel that she understood exactly what this record meant (to me) and that she would be as keen to work on it as a label can be. I am extremely happy and proud to collaborate with such a forward-thinking label driven by this powerhouse of a woman, who puts all her passion, enthusiasm and energy into helping underground artists to get their music heard and I cannot wait to see where this path takes us.“

Dheghom – Tracklisting:

1. As Within

2. A Mare Called Night

3. Son

4. Vilomah (Feat. Dorthia Cottrell)

5. Reckoning

6. Metastasis

7. Sanctuary

8. River Of Red

9. Emerald Death

10. Toll

11. So Without

Kariti (карити / „die Toten betrauern“) ist eine in Russland geborene und in Italien lebende Künstlerin. Ihr Debüt Covered Mirrors wurde im September 2020 vom italienischen Kultlabel Aural Music (Negură Bunget, Imperial Triumphant, Messa) veröffentlicht. Marco von der Sludge-Band Grime trägt mit seinen Gitarren zu einigen von Karitis Songs bei und begleitet sie oft bei Live-Auftritten. Karitis düstere Ambient-Musik wird all jenen empfohlen, die düstere Erkundungen mögen, begleitet vom Geruch brennenden Holzes und dem Mondlicht, das sich auf dem Schnee spiegelt, vermittelt durch tiefgründige lyrische Inhalte. Kariti tourte mehrmals durch Europa und teilte die Bühne unter anderem mit Messa, Grift und Conny Ochs und wurde kürzlich eingeladen, den italienischen Teil der Tour von Brutus zu eröffnen. Ihre intensiven Liveshows wurden als liturgieartig und kathartisch beschrieben.

Ihr zweites Album, Dheghom, zeigt eine bemerkenswerte Entwicklung in Bezug auf Karitis Sound, Songwriting und den Einsatz von Instrumenten. Es enthält verschiedene Synthesizer, analoges Klavier, Streicher von Jon K. (live Cough, Dorthia Cottrell), einen Song mit Schlagzeug und Bass, mehrere Beiträge von Marco Grime an der Gitarre/Noise und ein eindringliches Duett mit Dorthia Cottrell von Windhand.

Kariti online:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/karitimusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/karitimusic