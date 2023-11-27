Alluvial: veröffentlichen neue Single und Video zu „Death Is But A Door“

Kevin Muller (Gesang), Wes Hauch (Gitarre, Gesang), Tim Walker (Bass) und Zach Dean (Schlagzeug) – werden ihre neue EP Death Is But a Door am 12. Januar 2024 über Nuclear Blast veröffentlichen.

Jetzt haben sie das Video zum Titeltrack veröffentlicht. Es wurde von Juan Carlos Escobar Salazar gedreht. Das Video zeigt den mentalen und emotionalen Abstieg eines Mannes vor dem Hintergrund einer apokalyptischen Stadtkulisse. Trigger-Warnung: Das Video enthält Szenen von Waffengewalt.

Seht euch das Video (mit Altersbeschränkung) zu Death Is But A Door hier an.

„The best of us carry a dormant horror,“ sagt die Band über den Track. „The very worst of us still have a heart.“

Auch der Regisseur meldete sich zu Wort:

„Ever since I heard Alluvial’s Sarcoma, they quickly became one of my absolute favorite bands. As a musician myself, I was blown away by their technicality, brutality, and their devastating wall of sound in their songs. So when my friend Mada Fleming introduced me to Kevin Muller literally a couple months ago, he mentioned the possibility of collaborating on a music video for a song in their upcoming EP. I was more than thrilled! Through a phone call, Wes Hauch and Kevin gave me the premise of what they had in mind for the video. After knowing what their vision was, I reached out to the incredibly talented actor, writer, producer, and director Nickolas Jacobs and through a lot of work and ingenuity, we delivered a piece that encapsulates the vision of the band and the atmosphere of the song. As a cinematographer, I had a lot of fun creating this; as a musician and a huge fan, it was an honor being part of this project with Alluvial and Nuclear Blast Records.“

Death Is But A Door – Tracklisting:

1. Bog Dweller

2. Fogbelt

3. Area Code

3. Death Is But A Door

Dunkelheit und Verzweiflung sind in den richtigen Händen ein Nährboden für Kreativität. Seit ihrer Gründung im Jahr 2017 hat die Band Alluvial aus Atlanta die Düsternis, die die Welt zu bieten hat, durch eine kompliziert ausbalancierte Mischung aus rasanten Polyrhythmen, eindringlichen, schlammigen Atmosphären und eng gewickelten Grooves umarmt. Die Band versucht, einen noch düstereren Sound zu kreieren als auf ihrem letzten Album Sarcoma, Death Is But a Door.

„We wrote about 13 or 14 songs this summer, but we wanted to do this EP between Sarcoma and our next full-length. These songs align with the vibe we want to go for. We will always find a way to be darker from record to record in the same way that South Of Heaven was heavier than Reign In Blood and Seasons In The Abyss was heavier than South Of Heaven,“ sagt Hauch. „It was that concept of chasing the dragon to find a way to top the message and vibe on the last record while finding a way to do it that made us excited.“

Nach der Veröffentlichung ihres instrumentalen Debütalbums The Deep Longing For Annihilation ging die Band auf Tour. Obwohl das Album Millionen von Streams erreicht hat, gab es immer die Absicht, einen Sänger für ihre folgenden Veröffentlichungen hinzuzuholen. Hauch hatte 2018 mit dem Schreiben von Sarcoma begonnen und rekrutierte Muller, da er dessen stimmliche Fähigkeiten aus seiner Zeit bei Suffocation kannte. Die Aufnahme von Muller in die Band hat den Sound der Band sofort verbessert, aber Death Is But A Door zeigt die Synergie, die die Band in den letzten Jahren durch die Arbeit als geschlossene Einheit entwickelt hat.

Obwohl es die Mission der Band ist, mit jeder neuen Veröffentlichung in düsterere und härtere Gefilde vorzudringen, schaffen sie es, ihren Sound ausgewogen zu gestalten. Obwohl die Band im Death Metal verwurzelt ist, erforscht sie alle ihre Einflüsse. Von traditionellem Thrash wie Pantera oder Metallica bis hin zu düsterem Grunge wie Alice In Chains oder Soundgarden und allem, was dazwischen liegt, zielen Alluvial darauf ab, die Hörer auf Trab zu halten, indem sie über die Grenzen des Death Metal hinausgehen.

„I wanted to have a band where we can write meaningful yet action-packed songs. Something that is terrifying but breaks your heart at the same time. I think we’ll always chase that, but we want to find new ways to be heavy,“ sagt Hauch.

Da die Bandmitglieder so tief in der Death Metal-Szene verwurzelt sind, wie sie es sind – die Mitglieder spielten zuvor bei The Faceless, Suffocation und anderen – können die Hörer sicher sein, dass sie in ihrer Musik mit viel Brutalität konfrontiert werden. Die Abzweigungen und Wendungen in saubere Passagen, atmosphärische Atmosphäre oder andere musikalische Wege, die Alluvials Musik erforscht, bringen sie über den Rand hinaus und laden den Hörer ein, zurückzukehren und etwas bisher Unentdecktes zu finden.

Alluvial sind:

Kevin Muller | Gesang

Wes Hauch I Gitarre, Gesang

Tim Walker | Bass

Zach Dean | Schlagzeug

