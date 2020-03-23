Mercenary: neue digitale Single veröffentlicht

Die dänischen Dark-Melodic-Metaller Mercenary sind mit ihrem ersten neuen Song seit sieben Jahren zurück, der heute auf Spotify und anderen relevanten digitalen Portalen in Europa veröffentlicht wird.

From The Ashes Of The Fallen gibt es hier:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/391AcuN

Applemusic: https://apple.co/2weRiIA

Deezer: https://bit.ly/2vGTGYg

Eine weltweite Veröffentlichung und ein Musikvideo mit der professionell gefilmten Rückkehr von Mercenary auf die Bühne, ist für April geplant. Der Song wird auf dem noch unbetitelten 8. Album von Mercenary zu hören sein, das 2020 aufgenommen werden soll.

Das Artwork für die Single wurde von Timur Khabirov erstellt.

Mercenary Bio March 2020

Like frozen giants breaking out of their year-long slumber, the veterans of dark melodic metal Mercenary are once again rising from the depth of Danish soil, awakening from their dormancy to rekindle the flames of hope amidst the cold harsh realities of modern existence with their hard hitting metal hymns and unique blend of Scandinavian melancholy, melody and aggression.

Over the past two decades Mercenary has been a relentless titan of the Danish metal scene and their albums have been highly-acclaimed by fans and media alike. The characteristic mix of huge, epic melodies and aggression has brought them appearances on some of the biggest festival stages as well as headliner tours in Europe and Japan and support slots for bands such as Megadeth, Arch Enemy, Nevermore, King Diamond, Symphony X and Dark Tranquility. The unusual mixture of elements from many genres within metal is the band’s biggest asset: an organic diversity of soaring leads, crushing vocals and hard hitting hymns bound together by tight songwriting and the ability to stand up to any sort of audience and make them lifetime followers.

Mercenary’s latest album Through Our Darkest Days combined their signature strengths with a fresh sound and the grand melancholy and soaring clean vocals of past albums, and now, in 2020, Mercenary is back for more with a darker, harder and more aggressive sound to fit the end times unfolding around us.

Lineup 2020:

Martin Buus: Lead guitar

René Pedersen: Bass & vocals

Martin Nielsen: Drums

Jakob Mølbjerg: Guitar