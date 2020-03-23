Dirty Sound Magnet: neues Video zu „Organic Sacrifice“

Das psychedelische Rock-Power-Trio Dirty Sound Magnet aus Fribourg, Schweiz, hat gerade ihr zweites Album Transgenic im Oktober 2019 über Hummus Records veröffentlicht. Die Band ist nun zurück mit einem neuen Video Organic Sacrifice!

Das Lied, das man ebenso gut den Corona Blues nennen könnte, ist ein weiteres von Dirty SoundMagnet’s prophetische Spuren. Der Titel wurde 2018 geschrieben, das Musikvideo wurde im Oktober 2019 gedreht, aber das dargestellte findet jetzt statt. Volltreffer! Wo die Texte einen dystopischen Touch haben, vermittelt das Musikvideo, eine positive Botschaft. Musikalisch sind wir nahe an DirtySoundMagnet’s klassischem live Klang: reiner Groove und Prahlerei.

Frontman Stavros über das Video:

“In the last few days, as the situation got worse, we edited the music video’s ending in order to end on a positive note. My initial message was more sarcastic but I guess that the people need some positive energy right now. So this is somehow DSM’s hippie moment. Like the rest of the album Transgenic, the song represents my vision of the present and the near future.”