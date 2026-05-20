Lockhart: präsentieren einen weiteren Song/Video „Can’t Shake It“ aus ihrem kommenden Debütalbum

Die kanadischen Melodic-Rock-/AOR-Newcomer Lockhart präsentieren einen weiteren Song aus ihrem kommenden Debütalbum City Pulse, das am 12. Juni 2026 über High Roller Records erscheinen wird.

Das Musikvideo zu Can’t Shake It kann hier angesehen werden:

Lockhart verbinden synthesizer-lastigen Arena-Rock der 80er Jahre mit klassischem Hard Rock. Das Trio besteht aus Devon Kerr (Gesang, Gitarren, Keyboards), Jason Junop (Bass) und Fabio Alessandrini (Schlagzeug). Jason ist vor allem für seine Arbeit bei Cauldron und Goat Horn bekannt. Devons Hauptband ist Axxion, und Fabio spielt bzw. spielte bereits bei Bonfire, Enforcer, Annihilator, Hardline und vielen anderen.

Lockhart veröffentlichten 2022 ihre Debüt-EP No Chance, gefolgt von der Single City Pulse (2025) im vergangenen Jahr. Die Band hat einen Vertrag bei High Roller Records unterschrieben, und ihr erstes vollwertiges Album City Pulse ist nun bereit, auf die Öffentlichkeit losgelassen zu werden.

City Pulse – Trackliste:

City Pulse Can’t Shake It The Dose That Made You Poison Together As None Under Fire Just Can’t Wait You Wouldn’t Know Love Before The Fall No Chance In Heaven

Es ist schwer, den spezifischen Sound von Lockhart in all seinen Details zu beschreiben; doch auf City Pulse wird man zweifellos viel von Journey, Boston, Toto, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon und vielleicht sogar ein wenig Starcastle heraushören. „The influences are endless“, kommentiert Sänger, Gitarrist und Keyboarder Devon Kerr, „and they go deep. I appreciate the comparisons. These bands are monumental. Lockhart has a sound of its own though. Bands that existed during the times you mentioned definitely provide influence! However, if you look past the surface (overdriven guitars and old synthesizers), you’ll hear influences from 50s doo wop, legends like Brian Wilson, and straight up choral music, too.“

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx

Kompositionen wie The Dose That Made You Poison, Under Fire, Before The Fall oder Together As One sind äußerst durchdacht aufgebaut und makellos dargeboten. „For me, songwriting is a deliberate process“, erklärt Kerr. „I set out a time and carve out the songs. Lyrics are written last. Once the song is ready, it undergoes hours of polishing to mold the perfect choir parts, guitar leads, and so on. Everything is very deliberate and carefully selected. Nothing was written by accident.“ Das ist auf City Pulse deutlich zu hören.

Mit ihrem melodischen, bisweilen sogar poppigen Ansatz tanzen Lockhart bei High Roller Records vielleicht ein wenig aus der Reihe. Devon Kerr sagt dazu: „Our music has so many elements that traditional metal fans value, but with something very different, too. Something that might be new for some of the High Roller Records fanbase. I mean for those unsure, we’ve got Nick from Municipal Waste shredding guitar leads on You Wouldn’t Know Love, and Ian from Cauldron on Can’t Shake It …“

Lockhart online:

https://www.facebook.com/Listentolockhart | https://www.instagram.com/listentolockhart