Metal Church: Sänger Mike Howe ist verstorben

Mike Howe Frontmann der Band Metal Church, ist mit nur 55 Jahren in seiner Wohnung in Kalifornien verstorben. Die Ursache für seinen Tot sind bislang nicht bekannt.

Metal Chruch haben folgendes Statement veröffentlicht:

It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California. We are devastated and at a loss for words. Please respect our privacy and the Howe family’s privacy during this most difficult time.

Wir wünschen der Familie und seinen Band Kollegen viel Kraft in dieser schweren Zeit.