Reliqa: kündigen neues Album „Secrets Of The Future“ an und enthüllen Video zur neuen Single „Killstar (The Cold World)“

Die Progressive Metalcore-Band Reliqa hat die Details zu ihrem neuen Album Secrets Of The Future bekannt gegeben, das am 31. Mai über Nuclear Blast Records in allen Ländern außerhalb Australiens erscheinen wird, wo es über Greyscale Records veröffentlicht wird. Gleichzeitig mit der Ankündigung hat die Band das Video zu ihrer brandneuen Single Killstar (The Cold World) veröffentlicht.

Sängerin Monique Pym kommentiert:

„We’re so pleased with the feedback we received for Terminal, especially because it fuelled our excitement in knowing that Killstar was coming next. It really flips the switch – we’ve gone from an airy, introspective debut track to this spiteful, sharp-tongued groove that has some more worldly and politically-driven themes behind it. We think these two sides of us are the perfect taste test for Secrets Of The Future, not because the whole album sounds like this, but because it shows we’re not afraid to take risks. Can’t wait for you to hear it in May!“

Seht euch das Video zur neuen Single Killstar (The Cold World) jetzt hier an:

Secrets Of The Future jetzt vorbestellen und vormerken unter: https://nblast.de/Reliqa-SOTF

Secrets Of The Future – Tracklisting:

1. Dying Light

2. Cave

3. Killstar (The Cold World)

4. The Flower

5. Sariah

6. Terminal

7. Keep Yourself Awake

8. Crossfire

9. Physical

10. Two Steps Apart

11. A Spark

12. Upside Down

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

