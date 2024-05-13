Reliqa: veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single „Dying Light“

Die aufstrebenden australischen Metaller Reliqa haben ein Video zu ihrer neuen Single Dying Light veröffentlicht, der dritten Auskopplung aus ihrem kommenden Debütalbum Secrets Of The Future, das am 31. Mai über Nuclear Blast Records für alle Länder außerhalb Australiens veröffentlicht wird, wo es über Greyscale Records erscheinen wird.

Seht euch das Video zur neuen Single Dying Light jetzt hier an:

Sängerin Monique Pym kommentiert:

„Dying Light is your last taste of the album before we go full send on May 31st. This one is all about the attitude – it’s got a level of sass and femininity that we haven’t explored before, with a dirty, riffy groove to keep it grounded. I think this song really completes the picture alongside Terminal and Killstar for how many diverse kinds of sounds we’ve managed to pack into the record.“

