Sylosis: überraschen mit neuer EP „The Path“

Sylosis haben überraschend ihre neue EP The Path im Vorfeld ihrer anstehenden Co-Headlining-Tour mit Fit For An Autopsy veröffentlicht.

Josh Middleton kommentiert die Veröffentlichung von The Path wie folgt:

„When we were working on Asottc we amassed a lot of material. It was a very creative period and the songs that didn’t make it onto Asottc were by no means below standard – far from it! We’re extremely excited to share with you The Path EP. Some of our best material to date! We hope you enjoy it“

Die Band hat auch ein Video zum Titeltrack veröffentlicht, in dem Debbie Gough von Heriot zu sehen ist, die die Band als Support in Großbritannien und Europa begleiten wird.

Über den Titelsong der EP sagt Josh weiter:

„The Path is about my love and obsession for heavy music. It’s all I need. It’s never been a phase or something I’ll grow out of. I’m immersed in this culture and more than anything, I am still a rabid fan! I think previously writing a song about this kind of thing would have been a no-go for me. Maybe it could be perceived as corny or ‘out of character’ compared to some of the bands previous lyrics but this feels like a very important song to me.“

Seht euch das Video zu The Path feat. Debbie Gough hier an:

Erlebt Sylosis live!

Sylosis + Fit For An Autopsy – Co-Headline UK Tour

w/ Darkest Hour, Heriot

22.11.24 London – Electric Brixton

23.11.24 Leeds – Stylus

24.11.24 Glasgow – QMU

26.11.24 Manchester – O2 Ritz

27.11.24 Birmingham – O2 Institute

28.11.24 Bristol – SWX

Fit For An Autopsy – EU Tour Dates

w/ Sylosis, Darkest Hour, Heriot

30.11.24 NL Nijmegen – Doornroosje

01.12.24 BE Antwerp – Kafka Zappa

02.12.24 DE Hamburg – Gruenspan

03.12.24 SE Gothenburg – Pustervik

04.12.24 NO Oslo – John Dee

05.12.24 SE Stockholm – Fryshuset Klubben

07.12.24 FI Helsinki – Ääniwalli

09.12.24 DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio

10.12.24 DE Berlin – Hole44

11.12.24 PL Warsaw – Proxima

12.12.24 CZ Prague – Meetfactory

13.12.24 DE Dresden – Reithalle

14.12.24 HU Budapest – Barba Negra

15.12.24 AT Wien – Simmcity

17.12.24 IT Milan – Live Club

18.12.24 CH Pratteln – Z7

19.12.24 DE München – Backstage

20.12.24 DE Karlsruhe – Substage

21.12.24 DE Köln – Essigfabrik

Tickets für alle Termine sind unter sylosis.os.fan erhältlich.

