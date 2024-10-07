Sylosis: überraschen mit neuer EP „The Path“

Sylosis haben überraschend ihre neue EP The Path im Vorfeld ihrer anstehenden Co-Headlining-Tour mit Fit For An Autopsy veröffentlicht.
Josh Middleton kommentiert die Veröffentlichung von The Path wie folgt:
„When we were working on Asottc we amassed a lot of material. It was a very creative period and the songs that didn’t make it onto Asottc were by no means below standard – far from it! We’re extremely excited to share with you The Path EP. Some of our best material to date! We hope you enjoy it“
Die Band hat auch ein Video zum Titeltrack veröffentlicht, in dem Debbie Gough von Heriot zu sehen ist, die die Band als Support in Großbritannien und Europa begleiten wird.
Über den Titelsong der EP sagt Josh weiter:
„The Path is about my love and obsession for heavy music. It’s all I need. It’s never been a phase or something I’ll grow out of. I’m immersed in this culture and more than anything, I am still a rabid fan! I think previously writing a song about this kind of thing would have been a no-go for me. Maybe it could be perceived as corny or ‘out of character’ compared to some of the bands previous lyrics but this feels like a very important song to me.“
Seht euch das Video zu The Path feat. Debbie Gough hier an:
Erlebt Sylosis live!
Sylosis + Fit For An Autopsy – Co-Headline UK Tour
w/ Darkest Hour, Heriot
22.11.24 London – Electric Brixton
23.11.24 Leeds – Stylus
24.11.24 Glasgow – QMU
26.11.24 Manchester – O2 Ritz
27.11.24 Birmingham – O2 Institute
28.11.24 Bristol – SWX
Fit For An Autopsy – EU Tour Dates
w/ Sylosis, Darkest Hour, Heriot
30.11.24 NL Nijmegen – Doornroosje
01.12.24 BE Antwerp – Kafka Zappa
02.12.24 DE Hamburg – Gruenspan
03.12.24 SE Gothenburg – Pustervik
04.12.24 NO Oslo – John Dee
05.12.24 SE Stockholm – Fryshuset Klubben
07.12.24 FI Helsinki – Ääniwalli
09.12.24 DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio
10.12.24 DE Berlin – Hole44
11.12.24 PL Warsaw – Proxima
12.12.24 CZ Prague – Meetfactory
13.12.24 DE Dresden – Reithalle
14.12.24 HU Budapest – Barba Negra
15.12.24 AT Wien – Simmcity
17.12.24 IT Milan – Live Club
18.12.24 CH Pratteln – Z7
19.12.24 DE München – Backstage
20.12.24 DE Karlsruhe – Substage
21.12.24 DE Köln – Essigfabrik
Tickets für alle Termine sind unter sylosis.os.fan erhältlich.
