The Five Hundred: veröffentlichen neue Single und Video „The Rising Tide“

2020. Das Jahr, das die Menschen buchstäblich am liebsten vergessen würden. Doch während die Menschheit kämpft, um mit den Auswirkungen dieser Pandemie fertig zu werden, bleibt die Tatsache bestehen, dass wir am Abgrund von etwas viel, viel Schlimmerem taumeln. The Rising Tide ist die zweite Single aus dem kommenden zweiten Album von The Five Hundred, das in 2021 über Long Branch Records veröffentlicht wird. Und während dieses klangliche Monster in der Entstehung seinen langen Schwung in Richtung unserer sprichwörtlich zerklüfteten Küsten beginnt, ist Gitarrist Mark Byrne bereit, die Inspiration hinter dem Titel zu enthüllen.

“The environmental catastrophe that is headed our way will cause more deaths than COVID-19 and the solution will be far more complicated than a simple vaccine. We are all losing our shit at this pandemic, but what’s coming next is so fucked up, we won’t know what hit us. We are simply not ready for this. It’s not as bad as you think – it’s much, MUCH worse. Up until now, the scientific, political and even public discourse has focused on increasing temperatures – degrees Celsius. In the next few years, we will talk about it in terms of meters of sea level rise. Life as we know it, will not be the same, and we are just letting it play out in front of our very own eyes. That depresses me beyond belief, so I had to write about it. We are sinking in a deep blue hell. Many of the people and places we know and love, will be dragged out to the sea. Sit back and enjoy the horror show, because it’s your apocalypse, and you fucking paid for it. Hop on for the ride.”

Seht hier das Video zu The Rising Tide:

