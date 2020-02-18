Venom Prison: Live-Video „Uterine Industrialisation“

Passend zur nahenden Arena-Tour mit Parkway Drive präsentiert die Death Metal-Band Venom Prison ein Live-Video zu dem Song Uterine Industrialisation. Die Aufnahmen entstanden auf dem Damnation Festival und geben einen Einblick in die energiegeladene Live-Performance des Quintetts:

Sängerin Larissa Stupar kommentiert:

„We as a band connect a lot with Uterine Industrialisation. It was the first single from Samsara, I remember how excited we felt to finally being able to reveal what we had worked so tirelessly on, how much fun we had shooting the music video and recording it in the studio. We still feel the same excitement playing this song live. It transmits so much energy on stage, with its heavily brutal riffs, groove and rhythm, a recipe ready to explode.“

Erst letzten März erschien das – von Fans und Kritikern gleicherweise gefeierte – zweite Studioalbum Samsara über Prosthetic Records. Nach Touren mit Bands wie After The Burial, Code Orange, Thy Art Is Murder sind die Waliser ab April mit den Metal-Giganten Parkway Drive auf Tour. Mit von der Partie sind Hatebreed und Stick To Your Guns:

01.04.2020: Hamburg, Sporthalle

02.04.2020: Leipzig, Arena

03.04.2020: München, Olympiahalle

07.04.2020: Wien (AT), Stadthalle

09.04.2020: Frankfurt, Festhalle

11.04.2020: Dortmund, Westfalenhalle

Aktuelle Musikvideos:

Self Inflicted Violence:

„Asura’s Realm“

„Uterine Industrialisation“

