Wardruna: spenden über 14.000 Dollar an die indigene gemeinnützige Organisation Firekeeper Alliance (USA)

Die norwegische Weltmusik-Kollektiv Wardruna hat während des Festivals Fire In The Mountains (FITM) in der Blackfeet Nation (MT) in den USA über 14.000 US-Dollar an die Firekeeper Alliance gespendet. Diese gemeinnützige Organisation setzt sich für die Bedürfnisse der indigenen Bevölkerung ein und kämpft gegen Suizid in Browning, Montana. Die Gelder wurden durch den Verkauf eines limitierten T-Shirts gesammelt, das von einem Studenten der Blackfeet Nation entworfen wurde. Insgesamt wurden über 500 Artikel sowohl online als auch während des Festivals, das im vergangenen Juli stattfand, verkauft.

Die Band äußerte: „It makes us profoundly happy and proud to see that the Wardruna community all over the world responded with a genuine desire to support the Firekeeper Alliance, their cause, purpose and work.“ Sie fügte hinzu: „True light-work is about daring to name and face the shadows, the dark and the pain. Thank you Firekeeper Alliance for your important work with suicide prevention. It was deeply moving to see the positive ripples of this work at Fire In The Mountains. Keep the fire burning!”

Charlie Speicher, der Direktor der Firekeeper Alliance, ergänzte: „The connection between FITM, FKA, Wardruna, By Norse and AISAmusic is one of the most powerful relationships I’ve been a part of. This support of our mission and the work we are doing means a lot to us. From the very bottom of our hearts, thank you. This gesture, and everything else you have supported us with, is going to translate directly to creating a safer world here for our loved ones. Please know that your love, support, and generosity has lifted our organization to allow us to help our community in ways we never dreamed would be possible.“

Das Design, das von Reb Pollock im Rahmen des Heavy Music Symposium für Jugendliche in Browning erstellt wurde, symbolisiert Resilienz, Verwurzelung und das Feuer, das in den Southern Pikunni lebt.

Wardruna und das norwegische Musiklabel ByNorse nahmen ebenfalls am Festival teil, das eine Feier der Zeremonie und kulturellen Zusammenarbeit mit der Blackfeet Nation darstellte. Mehrere Bandmitglieder hielten Workshops ab und teilten ihre Geschichten mit der lokalen Gemeinschaft und Musikfans. Einar Selvik, der Hauptkomponist, sagte: „As for many others, our experience is hard to put into words. It was one of those events that changes people and views.“ Zudem trat die Band kürzlich im ikonischen Amphitheater von Pompei auf, einem Veranstaltungsort von historischem Wert, an dem nur wenige internationale Künstler gespielt haben.

Wardruna kehren im September in die Vereinigten Staaten und nach Kanada zurück. Alle bestätigten Tourdaten sind auf der offiziellen Website hinterlegt: www.wardruna.com/tour-dates

