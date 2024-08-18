Where’s My Bible: veröffentlichen neue Single und Musikvideo „Rahko“

Die finnische Band Where’s My Bible wird am 11. September 2024 ihr lang erwartetes zweites Studioalbum Kave veröffentlichen. Die dritte und letzte Single Rahko wurde am 14. August veröffentlicht.

Das atemberaubende Musikvideo zu Rahko ist hier zu sehen:

Hört Rahko auf diesen Streaming-Diensten: https://push.fm/fl/wmb-rahko

Sänger Jussi Matilainen kommentiert:

„First of all, I need to explain what Rahko means. It is a malevolent night spirit from Finnish mythology that paints the moon black. Imagine if the moon is the only lantern in the dark that keeps the beasts at bay. What happens when even that light is taken away?“

„Rahko and the other songs on the album are based on Finnish and Nordic mythology, which we use as metaphors. We focus on the dark aspects of the human mind and how they can take over. Rahko depicts the full power of the night’s horrors and the threat of dawn. The song gives a taste of what adrenaline-filled death/black metal from Where’s My Bible offers while maintaining melodicism. It also feels dangerous to write such songs because I always strongly empathize with them while creating them and try to infuse the emotional state into the music. I am pleased with the result and the way I used my voice brutally and diversely. And all of this is just a glimpse into the song and the overarching theme of the entire album, which unfolds like a story. I would love to share it all with you, but we need to arrange an interview separately so I can elaborate on the whole concept in detail.“

„Rahko was the second to last song I wrote on the album. I had a feeling that the album need’s a fast and massive song where Jussi can also show off his talent. And when i started to record ideas at my home studio it was that magical moment as a composer when the whole song came out from one sitting as it is now“, sagt Gitarrist Pasi Löfgren.

Schlagzeuger Teppo Ristola (hat das Musikvideo zu Rahko gedreht) fasst zusammen:

„Rahko was the first video I got to make for our band. Creating it was an amazing experience, but also a significant challenge due to the tight schedule. The previous videos were made by the talented Olli Tiainen, who has been responsible for our earlier visuals. The videos for Fenrir, Creator Of Abyss, and the album’s title track are also his work. His incredible work set the bar high, but I hope we managed to bring our unique vision to this project.“

„We filmed in North Valkeala, in the landscapes of Repovesi National Park. It’s hard to get closer to a quintessential Finnish landscape than this.“

„The band had several ideas for the Rahko video, so I tried to combine everyone’s thoughts into one cohesive piece. The song is aggressive, fast, and brutal, so I felt that quick cuts and a dynamic, expressive shooting style suited it perfectly, highlighting what the song is all about. Jussi also delivers impressive vocals, so it was great to support that visually, especially in the bridge section of the song.“

Where’s My Bible – Rahko (Single 2024)

Komposition und Arrangement: Where’s My Bible

Text:Jussi Matilainen

Recording & Mixing: Pasi Löfgrén (aufgenommen im Inka Studio)

Mastering: Soundspiral Audio & Juho Räihä

Single-Cover: Teppo Ristola Fotografie

Kave – Tracklist:

1. Yö

2. Màni

3. Fenrir

4. Suden Hetki

5. Creator Of Abyss

6. Waves

7. Musta Kuu

8. Kave

9. Deyr Sjalfr It sama

10. Ghost From The past

11. Rahko

12. Runo

13. Sòl

14. Aamu

Albumcover: Teppo Ristola Photography

Albumvorbestellung von Kave als CD hier möglich.

Where’s My Bible Besetzung:

Jussi Matilainen – Gesang

Jussi Matilainen – Gitarre

Pasi Löfgren – Gitarre

Juho Jokimies – Bass

Teppo Ristola – Schlagzeug

Where’s My Bible online:

https://www.facebook.com/wheresmybible

https://www.instagram.com/wheres_my_bible666/

https://wheresmybible.bandcamp.com/releases