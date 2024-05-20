Zetra: enthüllen Video für neue Single „The Mirror“

Frisch von ihrer Europatour als Support von VV, die in einem überwältigenden Abend in der Londoner Royal Albert Hall gipfelte, hat das Alternative-Duo Zetra das Video zu ihrer neuesten Single The Mirror veröffentlicht. Der Track ist die dritte Auskopplung aus ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten, selbstbetitelten Debütalbum, das am 13. September über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen wird.

Die Wanderer locken:

„Movement will take you.

The echo of your image shares your fate, your destiny entwined.

The reflection mimics every action, but which is the prime mover? Who has control?

Break the glass and stumble to me.“

Seht euch das Video zu The Mirror jetzt hier an:

Zetra – Tracklisting:

1. Suffer Eternally

2. Sacrifice

3. Starfall Feat. Serena Cherry

4. The Mirror

5. Shatter The Mountain Feat. Sólveig Matthildur

6. Holy Malice

7. Inseparable

8. Gaia

9. Moonfall Feat. Gabriel Franco

10. Miracle

Erlebt Zetra in diesem Jahr an folgenden Terminen:

Jul 12th – 2000Trees Festival – Cheltenham, UK

Aug 16th – ArcTanGent Festival – Bristol, UK

Oct 11th – Soulcrusher – Nijmegen, NL†

Oct 12th – Melkweg – Amsterdam, NL†

Oct 13th – Gebäude 9 – Cologne, DE†

Oct 18th – Opium – Dublin, IE†

Oct 22nd – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge – Paris, FR†

Oct 23rd – Gaswerk Kulturzentrum – Winterthur, CH†

Oct 24th – Backstage Halle – Munchen, DE†

Oct 25th – Szene – Vienna, AT†

Oct 27th – Fuchs2 – Prague, CZ†

Oct 28th – Progresja – Warsaw, PL†

Oct 29th – UT Connewitz – Leipzig, DE†

Oct 30th – Hole 44 – Berlin, DE†

† Supporting Health

