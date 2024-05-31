Happy Release Day: die Veröffentlichungen der Woche (KW 22/2024)

Wie jeden Freitag präsentieren wir euch hier die Veröffentlichungen der Woche in einer kompakten Liste zusammengefasst. Weitere Veröffentlichungstermine zu den Genres Metal und Rock (und deren Subgenres) findet ihr selbstverständlich in unserem Release-Kalender.
Releases der Kalenderwoche 22
|Datum
|Coverartwork
|Bandname - AlbumnameGenre
|31.05.2024
Cloven Hoof - Heathen CrossHeavy Metal
|31.05.2024
Cobra The Impaler - Karma CollisionProgressive Metalcore
|31.05.2024
Exodus - British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 (Live At The Astoria)Thrash Metal
|31.05.2024
Haunted Plasma - IKraut Rock
|31.05.2024
Hellbutcher - HellbutcherBlack Metal
|31.05.2024
House By The Cemetary - The Mortuary HauntingsDeath Metal
|31.05.2024
My Diligence - Death.Horses.BlackHeavy Psych Rock
|31.05.2024
Nestor - Teenage RebelHard Rock
|31.05.2024
Reliqa - Secrets Of The FutureProgressive Metalcore
|31.05.2024
Rhapsody Of Fire - Challenge The WindSymphonic Melodic Metal
|31.05.2024
Shrapnell - In GravityModern Thrash Metal
|31.05.2024
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats - Nell Ora BluOccult Rock
|31.05.2024
Witherfall - Sounds Of The ForgottenHeavy Metal
|31.05.2024
Wormwood - The StarMelodic Black Metal
