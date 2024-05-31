Startseite
Happy Release Day
Kai R.
··1 Minute Lesedauer

Happy Release Day: die Veröffentlichungen der Woche (KW 22/2024)

Die Metal- und Rock-Releases vom 27.05.2024 - 02.06.2024

Wie jeden Freitag präsentieren wir euch hier die Veröffentlichungen der Woche in einer kompakten Liste zusammengefasst. Weitere Veröffentlichungstermine zu den Genres Metal und Rock (und deren Subgenres) findet ihr selbstverständlich in unserem Release-Kalender.

Releases der Kalenderwoche 22
DatumCoverartworkBandname - Albumname
Genre
31.05.2024Cloven Hoof - Heathen Cross

Cloven Hoof - Heathen Cross


Heavy Metal
31.05.2024Cobra The Impaler - Karma Collision

Cobra The Impaler - Karma Collision


Progressive Metalcore
31.05.2024Exodus - British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 (Live At The Astoria)

Exodus - British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 (Live At The Astoria)


Thrash Metal
31.05.2024Haunted Plasma - I

Haunted Plasma - I


Kraut Rock
31.05.2024Hellbutcher - Hellbutcher

Hellbutcher - Hellbutcher


Black Metal
31.05.2024House By The Cemetary - The Mortuary Hauntings

House By The Cemetary - The Mortuary Hauntings


Death Metal
31.05.2024My Diligence - Death.Horses.Black

My Diligence - Death.Horses.Black


Heavy Psych Rock
31.05.2024Nestor - Teenage Rebel

Nestor - Teenage Rebel


Hard Rock
31.05.2024Reliqa - Secrets Of The Future

Reliqa - Secrets Of The Future


Progressive Metalcore
31.05.2024Rhapsody Of Fire - Challenge The Wind

Rhapsody Of Fire - Challenge The Wind


Symphonic Melodic Metal
31.05.2024Shrapnell - In Gravity

Shrapnell - In Gravity


Modern Thrash Metal
31.05.2024Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats - Nell Ora Blu

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats - Nell Ora Blu


Occult Rock
31.05.2024Witherfall - Sounds Of The Forgotten

Witherfall - Sounds Of The Forgotten


Heavy Metal
31.05.2024Wormwood - The Star

Wormwood - The Star


Melodic Black Metal
