Stabbing: unterschreiben bei Century Media Records

Die in Houston, Texas, beheimatete Brutal Death Metal-Band Stabbing hat einen weltweiten Vertrag mit Century Media Records unterzeichnet. Um diese Nachricht zu feiern, haben sie jetzt neue Versionen von Vortex Of The Severed Dead und Pulled Apart mit Ruben Rosas von Devourments und Damonteal „D“ Harris (PeelingFleshs) als Gastsänger – plus einem neuen Mixing und Mastering von Cryptopsys Christian Donaldson (Suffocation, Ingested) komplett veröffentlicht.

Die Tracks, die ursprünglich auf dem treffend betitelten Demo 2023 aus dem letzten Jahr erschienen, können nun in neuer Klarheit und Brutalität gestreamt werden.

Seht euch das Visualisizer-Video zu Vortex Of The Severed Dead hier an:

Streamt die neuen Singles hier: https://Stabbing.lnk.to/VortexOfTheSeveredDead-PulledApartNe

Stabbing-Sängerin Bridget Lynch – deren unmenschliche Gutturale sowohl in der kurzen, aber brutalen Diskografie der Band als auch in Szene-Videos, in denen sie für Ricky Myers (Suffocation) bei einigen Shows einspringt, von Kollegen und Fans gleichermaßen gelobt werden – äußert sich zum Signing: „After basically caring about nothing but brutal death metal for around eleven years now, I am stoked to be a part of something that brings this style of music to a wider audience through CM. I never expected this but am very grateful for the opportunity to share my love for this more niche style, which I consider to be death metal in its truest form, and to help push this part of the extreme underground in some way via Stabbing.“

Mike Gitter, Century Media Vize Präsident von A&R, äußerte sich wie folgt:

„Stabbing live up to their name. They set new standards in extreme metal that Century Media has always pushed to be at the forefront of. This is the sound of brutality you’re not soon to forget and we’re excited to be working together.“

Streamt Vortex Of The Severed Dead & Pulled Apart jetzt hier!