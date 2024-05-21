The Interview with Varjo from Wolves Of Perdition (English Version)

Artist: Wolves Of Perdition

Orgin: Finnland

Genre: Black Metal

Label: Folter Records

Link: https://www.facebook.com/WolvesOfPerdition/

Bandmember:

Vocals, Bass – Varjo

Drums – Khal666

Time For Metal / René W.:

Hey guys,

today we’re getting together to talk about you and your latest album Ultra Violence. You started seven years ago. How did Wolves Of Perdition come about, and how did you set the goals of your musical direction?

Wolves Of Perdition / Varjo:

We became the band we are, or were, in 2017 when Rujo joined in with me, Hellpriest, and The End in autumn. The goals got set pretty much automatically without thinking that much since everyone was about dark and heavy music. Pretty soon the songs started getting more speed and ferocity, so we recorded and published our self-made demo around 2018 and from there, as they say, the rest is history.

Time For Metal / René W.:

As a duo, you both only have each other to consider; how does the songwriting process work for you? Do you meet up for a few beers in the basement and that’s where the ideas come from, or which songwriting practices have proven to be effective for you?

Wolves Of Perdition / Varjo:

When The End and Hellpriest were still in, we’d make songs mostly on our own, record them, and they’d reach their final form in the rehearsals. That way every song becomes a whole band’s song and everyone’s voice will be heard. Sometimes things get added, sometimes taken off, but when everyone understands what the song is about, it’s pretty effortless to work on it. I think the same method will be used with our new guitarists, so people could hear some new influences in the future. Within the ferocious realm of Wolves Of Perdition, of course.

Time For Metal / René W.:

You delivered a great debut with Ferocious Blasphemic Warfare. How did this creative phase impact your new album Ultra Violence?

Wolves Of Perdition / Varjo:

At first, it was stressful, but then we thought that we better just focus on making new music without over-analyzing it too much. We didn’t want to make the same album twice and added some elements that weren’t in Ferocious Blasphemic Warfare, so there could be some forward going. Also, Ultraviolence was a very fast album. The songs were made in about a year. Ferocious Blasphemic Warfare has songs that were made around 2014, so the making-of phases were total opposites.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Let’s talk about Ultra Violence: Please tell us a little more about the seven tracks to give potential new listeners an insight into your thoughts and themes on the album. You joined Folter Records with Ferocious Blasphemic Warfare and are continuing your journey there. How did you get in touch with the label for your debut?

Wolves Of Perdition / Varjo:

We got in touch with Folter Records thanks to Revenant from Sarkrista, who sent our stuff to them, and they liked it. And things have worked out well. About the songs: I’d describe them this way: When you hear them, you’re already in hell. Spells, symbols, or the occult mean nothing when you’re torn to shreds within the circles of hell, and the deeper you get, the colder you start feeling. The lyrics are very straightforward, and the songs themselves have the same kind of brutality that the previous album has, but with a little more atmosphere. The theme pool is similar to Ferocious Blasphemic Warfare, but more zoomed in. Digging a bit deeper. The lyrics are also very explicit and add some gore to everything, which helps paint the hellscape a little more disgusting.

Time For Metal / René W.:

The artwork on Ferocious Blasphemic Warfare was very simple. I think that’s the biggest change on Ultra Violence. How did you decide to go into more details for the cover?

Wolves Of Perdition / Varjo:

The artwork on Ferocious Blasphemic Warfare falls short in my opinion. The logo and Demon Wolf sign are perfect, but the rest is somehow not enough. It felt ok back then, but I’d change it if I had to do it again. Ultraviolence as an album and as a concept feels massive and brutal, so we went all in and wanted to maximize everything on the cover picture too. Notice, I say picture, not art. Our logo designer updated the Demon Wolf sign to look more brutal and you can see it on the backside of the album and our shirts. The cover picture is made of multiple different hellscape pictures that got put into one. I’m told I shouldn’t talk about this, but since I can be an asshole, I’m still doing it: We wanted to strip the cover picture of anything human so making a mixed media graphic design worked best. I’ve seen some comments saying we just took some already made A.I.-picture and used it. Wrong. There were multiple, plus real photographs that got melted into one. And that’s fine by me because now it looks like it has no soul, as the whole album should be; an inhuman entity. I’m sure some people protest this, but most have liked it and others don’t even care. Ultraviolence as a full album is on YouTube for free and some comments are saying they’re not listening because of the cover picture, „stealing from artists“. I think it weeds out the weak perfectly, because the last thing any metal scene needs is more Kardashians wearing Slayer shirts. After all, it just looks cool, not because of the music itself. We are about the music over everything, so if the wrapping paper that contains the real thing doesn’t please you, don’t come talking to me about how „it’s about the music and message“. We don’t make music for pussies. No amount of period cramps by social media beggars („influencers“) will change that. Something to think about when you listen to our album on YouTube for free without buying it. Slightly uncomfortable, isn’t it? So in the end – Ultraviolence hurts even the people who don’t hear it, so it seems to work and everything’s fine.

Time For Metal / René W.:

In July, you’re playing at the Under The Black Sun Festival, a black metal festival that is highly rated in the scene. What have you prepared for the show, can you reveal anything about it?

Wolves Of Perdition / Varjo:

You’ll see who the new guitar players are. I’m sure a lot of people know them already, but it’s a surprise for now.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Are there any other concerts or festivals on your schedule besides the festival appearance in Germany?

Wolves Of Perdition / Varjo:

There is some talking about gigs, but nothing specific to comment at this point.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Thank you for your time, the last word is yours, and you are free to address it to your followers and our readers.

Wolves Of Perdition / Varjo:

Most people couldn’t handle freedom, they wouldn’t know what to do with it. Do whatever the fuck you want to do.