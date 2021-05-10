Black-Roos Entertainment: expandiert nach Deutschland und Singapur

Die australische Agentur Black-Roos Entertainment gibt die Zusammenarbeit mit weiteren internationalen Partnern bekannt. In diesem Zusammenhang wird Clarence Chong, Redakteur bei einem asiatischen Magazin sowie Gründer der Band Assault, die asiatische Vertretung in Singapur übernehmen.

Als Partner für den deutschen und europäischen Markt konnte Black-Roos Chef Michael Lüders den Musikfachwirt Frank Wilkens gewinnen.

Erst kürzlich hatte Michael Lüders, der zudem auch als Veranstalter der Metal United Worldwide Tour fungiert, die Zusammenarbeit mit El Puerto Records bekannt gegeben und die asiatische und australische Vertretung des Labels übernommen.

Webseite: black-roos.com/

Black-Roos Chef Michael über die neuen Teammitglieder: “I know Frank and Chong already for a few years. I love their professionalism and also their passion for music. Both don’t mind going an extra step to help bands. This is very important to us in Black-Roos! Additionally, as a native German, I am excited to work with someone from my home country.”

Frank über den Beitritt zum Team: “I have known Michael Lüders for some years and value him very much. So we can talk about a well-adjusted team already now. I am excited about this official partnership with Black-Roos Entertainment.”

Clarence über den Beitritt zu Black-Roos: “It’s with great honour to join the Black-Roos Entertainment team! I have known Michael through his involvement in Metal United Worldwide in 2018. He’s very passionate in wanting to promote a genre as a whole! I look forward to contributing to Black-Roos Entertainment and also assist Asian bands to expand their outreach beyond their countries!”