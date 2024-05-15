Cemetery Skyline: veröffentlichen neue Single „In Darkness“

Nachdem sie Anfang April einen heftigen Sturm heraufbeschworen haben, hüllen Cemetery Skyline euch in Dunkelheit.

Seht euch das Video, das unter der Regie von Patric Ullaeus (rEvolver Film Company) in einem berühmten Theater in Göteborg gedreht wurde hier an:

„It is a song about losing your sense of self in all kinds of misery and doubt”, sagt Mikael Stanne (Gesang) über den Text des Liedes, während Santeri Kallio (Keyboards) die Musik beleuchtet: “I like to think that people feel the melody and the vibe with this one. It’s taking me back to a gothic disco in Düsseldorf in ’96. There is a lot of smoke, a lot of lights, good melodies, a nice and steady beat.“ Markus Vanhala (Gitarre) führt weiter aus: “After the first single it shows a different side of goth. Goths like to dance… in darkness. Dancing with themselves or with myself, like Billy Idol once said, who had a valid point.”

Streamt die neuen Single hier:

https://CemeterySkyline.lnk.to/InDarkness-SingleNe

Cemetery Skyline online:

https://www.facebook.com/cemeteryskylineofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/cemeteryskyline/