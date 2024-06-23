Cemetery Skyline: erkunden mit „The Coldest Heart“ die dystopische Stadt des „Nordic Gothic“

Nachdem Cemetery Skyline einen Einblick in die dystopische Stadt, in der die Einsamkeit regiert, gewährt haben, bieten sie mit ihrer neuesten Single The Coldest Heart eine Entdeckungsreise in die Hauptstadt des Nordic Gothic.

Wie auch die Grafik für Nordic Gothic wurde auch der Visualizer von Metastazis erstellt.

Mikael Stanne (Vocals) über die Lyrics: “This song deals with the endless need for validation and misguided desperation. It is based on some dramatic experiences I had in recent times that ended with incarceration. It spells out its darkness in all its loveless splendour.”

Markus Vanhala (Guitar) erklärt weiter: “The Coldest Heart is one of the very first songs written for Cemetery Skyline and it is an obvious tribute to The Green Man, but in a very gentleman way. It is a heavy hitter for a gloomy summer hit in 2024.”

Cemetery Skyline sind:

Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect, Grand Cadaver)

Guitars: Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, I Am The Night)

Keyboards: Santeri Kallio (Amorphis)

Bass: Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery, ex-Entombed/Entombed A.D., ex-Firespawn and many more)

Drums: Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey)

Cemetery Skyline online:

https://www.facebook.com/cemeteryskylineofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/cemeteryskyline/