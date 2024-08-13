Cemetery Skyline: präsentieren Video zu „Torn Away“ aus „Nordic Gothic“

Im August spielten Cemetery Skyline ihre allererste Show beim John Smith Festival, direkt an einem der tausend Seen Finnlands und mitten in der Nacht. Ihr Video zu Torn Away, das von Sam Jamsen produziert wurde, gibt euch einen kleinen Einblick in drei Tage Proben und Spaß hinter den Kulissen sowie Eindrücke von der Show.

Michael Stanne (vocals) über die Lyrics: “This is a song about willful disconnection from everything and everyone and its eventual ramifications. Written very early in the band’s lifecycle, this song set much of the tone of what the album would become.” Und über die Show: “It was supercool. This festival forced us into this. They said: ‘We want you!’ and we said: ‘Okay!’. For me the highlight was that I could be on stage with Markus, Santeri, Victor and Vesa. We have known each other for 20+ years, but none of us have ever been on stage together. I guested with Insomnium twice, that’s it. Other than that we have never shared the stage, which is pretty crazy in my book. Just seeing Vesa Ranta playing drums warmed my heart and made me so happy. Markus is the f*cking best, Victor is a long-time friend of mine and one of my neighbors back home and Santeri going nuts – that meant a lot to me and made this experience so much fun. We were all there, everybody was equally excited and then we could relax and celebrate accordingly after the show, which was fantastic.“

Torn Away stammt von Cemetry Skylines kommendem Debütalbum Nordic Gothic, das am 11. Oktober 2024 erscheint.

Nordic Gothic Tracklist:

1. Torn Away

2. In Darkness

3. Violent Storm

4. Behind The Lie

5. When Silence Speaks

6. The Darkest Night

7. Never Look Back

8. The Coldest Heart

9. Anomalie

10. Together Alone

Es kann in den folgenden Formaten vorbestellt werden:

• Ltd. Sparkle Universe LP (600x) erhältlich bei CM Distro Wholesale EU, cmdistro.de und US-Verkaufsstellen (inkl., aber nicht beschränkt auf centurymedia.store)

• Ltd. lilac LP (300x) erhältlich bei den schwedischen Outlets & Levykauppa Äx

• Ltd. transp. hellblau LP (300x) erhältlich bei EMP

• Ltd. neongrün LP (300x) erhältlich bei Backstage Rockshop

• Ltd. CD-Digipak

• schwarze LP

• Japan: Standard CD Jewelcase (japanische Version inkl. Bonustrack)

Cemetery Skyline sind:

Vocals – Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect, Grand Cadaver)

Guitars – Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, I Am The Night)

Keyboards – Santeri Kallio (Amorphis)

Bass – Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery, ex-Entombed/Entombed A.D., ex-Firespawn and many more)

Drums – Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey)

Cemetery Skyline online:

https://www.facebook.com/cemeteryskylineofficial

https://www.instagram.com/cemeteryskyline/

https://www.youtube.com/@CemeterySkyline