Cemetery Skyline: veröffentlichen Single-Auskopplung „Behind The Lie“ aus dem kommenden Album „Nordic Gothic“

Bevor Cemetery Skyline am 11. Oktober ihr Debütalbum Nordic Gothic veröffentlichen, laden sie dazu ein, Behind The Lie zu hören.

Das Video zu ihrer neuen Single wurde vom Schlagzeuger der Band, Vesa Ranta, und Petri Marttinen gedreht. Vesa (Schlagzeug) kommentiert seine Arbeit: „As the band’s drummer and professional video director you are wearing two hats and it’s always a challenge. However, I found the challenge meaningful, so I definitely wanted to make a video for our band. I love old horror and crime movie classics and wanted to bring the same kind of visual narrative and atmosphere to the Behind The Lie video: Hitchcock goes goth, spiced up with 80’s and 90’s aesthetics. Working on the video was a great project. I truly feel that together with my partner Petri Marttinen we achieved the gloomy atmosphere we were looking for. Behind The Lie is one of my absolute favourites on the album, it fully grabs my attention and hits hard. The mood of the song just sucks you in. It is the perfect song for the autumn that is about to start.“

Seht euch das Musikvideo zu Behind The Lie hier an:

Behind The Lie ist eine Auskopplung aus Cemetery Skylines kommendem Debütalbum Nordic Gothic , das am 11. Oktober 2024 veröffentlicht werden soll.

