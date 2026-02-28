Bara: veröffentlichen neue Titeltrack/Video vom kommenden Album

Bara veröffentlichen ihr neues Album Mary Cry am 13. März. Jetzt präsentieren sie ihre neue Single zum Titeltrack Mary Cry mit einem offiziellen Video, das von Digital Video 3 gedreht und von Denny Z. geschnitten wurde.

Mary Cry könnt hier euch hier anhören:

Bara kommentieren: „We’re so addicted to this song that we made it the title of our album. It’s a song that’s both dark and magical, yet also captivating and catchy, with a great compelling chorus. The video is fantastic in its simplicity. We sincerely thank everyone who participated in its recording, especially Elisa Zanellato, the actress who played Mary in this story“.

Mary Cry – Trackliste:

Mary Cry Frozen Tears Raven’s Day In The Flames Die, Die My Darling Obscura Somnia The End Voices From The Dark

Willkommen zu einem weiteren Stück ihres düsteren Gothic Rocks mit Einflüssen von Dark Wave über Post-Punk und Electro Dark bis hin zu Progressive Rock. Sie erhalten ein absolutes Muss für Fans von The Sisters Of Mercy, Christian Death, Bauhaus und Fields Of The Nephilim.

Bara online:

https://www.facebook.com/baraofficial2014