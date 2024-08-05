Cemetery Skyline: feiern Albumvorbestellungen mit brandneuer Single „Torn Away“

Nordic Gothic, das erste Full-Length Album von Cemetery Skyline, wird im Herbst 2024 das Licht der Welt erblicken. Hier ist ein Versprechen: Das Warten lohnt sich. Es ist genau so fantastisch, wie ihr es euch vorstellt. Und mehr.

Sänger Mikael Stanne sagt über das Album: „The lyrics are deeply rooted in the self-chosen solitary life of the Nordic people, their anti-social behavior and bleak sense of humor… When writing the lyrics, I took advantage of this feature of ours, which you could call the Scandinavian gothic lifestyle.“

Seht euch das Video zu Torn Away hier an:

Stream der neuen Single hier:

https://cemeteryskyline.lnk.to/NordicGothic-AlbumNe

Das Album erscheint am 11. Oktober in den folgenden Formaten:

– Schwarze LP

– Ltd. fliederfarbene LP (300x) – Bengans & Levykauppa Äx

– Ltd. Sparkle Universe LP (500x) – https://www.cmdistro.de & diverse andere Händler

– Ltd. transp. hellblau LP (300x) – EMP

– Ltd. neongrün LP (300x) – Backstage Rockshop & Fans und Bands in Mexiko

– Ltd. CD Digipak

– CD Jewelcase + Bonustrack in Japan

– Digitales Album

Nordic Gothic jetzt hier vorbestellen!

Die Trackliste von Nordic Gothic findet ihr im Time For Metal Release-Kalender (hier):

Cemetery Skyline sind:

Mikael Stanne – Gesang

Markus Vanhala – Gitarren

Santeri Kallio (Amorphis) – Keyboards

Victor Brandt – Bass

Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey) – Schlagzeug

Cemetery Skyline online:

https://www.facebook.com/cemeteryskylineofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/cemeteryskyline/