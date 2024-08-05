Cemetery Skyline: feiern Albumvorbestellungen mit brandneuer Single „Torn Away“

Nordic Gothic, das erste Full-Length Album von Cemetery Skyline, wird im Herbst 2024 das Licht der Welt erblicken. Hier ist ein Versprechen: Das Warten lohnt sich. Es ist genau so fantastisch, wie ihr es euch vorstellt. Und mehr.
Sänger Mikael Stanne sagt über das Album: „The lyrics are deeply rooted in the self-chosen solitary life of the Nordic people, their anti-social behavior and bleak sense of humor… When writing the lyrics, I took advantage of this feature of ours, which you could call the Scandinavian gothic lifestyle.“
Das Album erscheint am 11. Oktober in den folgenden Formaten:
– Schwarze LP
– Ltd. fliederfarbene LP (300x) – Bengans & Levykauppa Äx
– Ltd. Sparkle Universe LP (500x) – https://www.cmdistro.de & diverse andere Händler
– Ltd. transp. hellblau LP (300x) – EMP
– Ltd. neongrün LP (300x) – Backstage Rockshop & Fans und Bands in Mexiko
– Ltd. CD Digipak
– CD Jewelcase + Bonustrack in Japan
– Digitales Album
Cemetery Skyline sind:
Mikael Stanne – Gesang
Markus Vanhala – Gitarren
Santeri Kallio (Amorphis) – Keyboards
Victor Brandt – Bass
Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey) – Schlagzeug
