Cemetery Skyline: präsentieren neues Video „Nothing From This World“

Cemetery Skyline präsentieren gerade ihr Album Nordic Gothic auf der laufenden Lateinamerika Tour. Kurz vor diesen aufregenden Ereignissen veröffentlichten sie ihre Single Nothing From This World.

Die Aufnahmen für das Video wurden während ihrer ausverkauften Finnland-Tour im März gefilmt und von Jari Heino für Coldstore Productions bearbeitet. Den Clip könnt ihr euch hier ansehen:

Markus Vanhala (Gitarre) äußert sich dazu: „This is an ‘old but new song’ from the Nordic Gothic studio sessions, which we decided to shelve in our crypts for a later single release and finally it is time for it to rise. In the video the dark heroine has become empowered, decides to get dressed and sing a last serenade to the dead. We don’t know what happened prior and we really don’t wanna know…“

Mikael Stanne (Gesang) fügt hinzu: „The song deals with being at odds with oneself. About feeling disassociated from it all to a point where nothing makes any sense. Where loneliness has overtaken the feelings of community and togetherness.“

Metal-Fans sollten sich die Gelegenheit nicht entgehen lassen, Nordic Gothic bei den folgenden Shows live zu erleben:

10/09/2025 Bogota – Colombia

12/09/2025 Santiago – Chile

13/09/2025 Buenos Aires – Argentina

14/09/2025 Comodoro – Argentina

16/09/2025 São Paulo – Brazil

Cemetery Skyline sind:

Gesang – Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect, Grand Cadaver)

Gitarren – Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, I Am The Night)

Keyboards – Santeri Kallio (Amorphis)

Bass – Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery, ex-Entombed/Entombed A.D., ex-Firespawn etc.)

Schlagzeug- Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey)

