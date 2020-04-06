Destruction: geben Ersatztermine für Thrash Alliance Tour Pt. 2 bekannt

Auch die süddeutschen Thrasher Destruction mussten die Europa & UK-Termine ihrer Thrash Alliance Part 2 Tour 2020 aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie verschieben. Nun hat das Abrisskommando um Frontmann Schmier die Ersatztermine bekannt gegeben. Die Tour startet Ende November in Belgien und geht wenige Tage vor Weihnachten in Italien zu Ende. Aus terminlichen Gründen fallen die griechischen Thrasher Suicidal Angels aus dem Package raus und werden nun von den US-Amerikanern Warbringer ersetzt. Des Weiteren sind noch die Spanier von Crisix und die Griechen von Domination Inc. dabei. Bereits erworbene Tickets behalten ihre Gültigkeit.

Sehr ärgerlich, leider ist die Special-Homecoming-Show im südbadischen Freiburg rausgefallen.

Hier das Statement von Destruction:

NEW THRASH ALLIANCE DATES!

We are thrilled to present you the new dates of our postponed UK and Europe tour.

The American thrash maniacs WARBRINGER will replace SUICIDAL ANGELS, that can not make it due schedule conflicts. Barcelona’s hopefuls Crisix and Domination Inc. from Greece are completing the package!

All previously purchased tickets remain valid and remaining tickets are available now – for dates that were not able to be rescheduled, you can request a refund from the point of purchase.

Schmier comments: „We are simply relieved and very happy that we could postpone the tour. With the mighty WARBRINGER we found a worthy successor for the Greek guys! We can´t wait to be back on the road again with this killer line up and wanna thank you all for the massive support and interest we have received during this crisis!“

Destruction 2020 UK & EU Tour

28-Nov-2020 Waregemse Metal Day – Waregem Belgium (Destruction and Warbringer ONLY)

29-Nov-2020 Dynamo – Eindhoven Netherlands

30-Nov-2020 Kesselhaus – Wiesbaden Germany

02-Dec-2020 The Dome – London UK

03-Dec-2020 Academy 3 – Manchester UK

04-Dec-2020 Dolan’s Warehouse – Limerick Ireland

05-Dec-2020 Voodoo Lounge – Dublin Ireland

06-Dec-2020 Slay – Glasgow Scotland

08-Dec-2020 Petit Bain – Paris France

09-Dec-2020 Santana 27 – Bilbao Spain

10-Dec-2020 RCA Club – Lisbon Portugal

11-Dec-2020 Sala But – Madrid Spain

12-Dec-2020 Salamandra – Barcelona Spain

13-Dec-2020 Le Grillen – Colmar France

15-Dec-2020 Bi Nuu – Berlin Germany

16-Dec-2020 U Bazyla – Poznan Poland

17-Dec-2020 Vaudeville – Lindau Germany

18-Dec-2020 Legend Club – Milan Italy