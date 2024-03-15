Dvne: veröffentlichen neues Album „Voidkind“ am 19.04. auf Metal Blade Records

Die schottische Progressive Post Metal-Band Dvne wird ihr neues Album Voidkind am 19. April über Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen.

Die 2013 in Edinburgh von dem Franzosen Victor Vicart und dem gebürtigen Schotten Dudley Tait gegründeten Progressive Post Metal/Sludge-Künstler Dvne haben seit ihrem zweiten Album, dem kaleidoskopisch hypnotisierenden Etemen Ænka von 2021, mächtig Dampf gemacht. Die erste Veröffentlichung für das legendäre Label Metal Blade Records war ein konzertierter Aufstieg für diese rätselhafte Band, der es Dvne ermöglichte, in Großbritannien und Europa auf Headline-Tour zu gehen und auf anspruchsvollen Festivals wie Hellfest, ArcTanGent, Desertfest, Damnation und Resurrection aufzutreten. Die Live-EP Cycles Of Asphodel aus dem Jahr 2022 mit neu interpretierten Titeln des Albums sorgte dafür, dass die Band ihren Bekanntheitsgrad weiter ausbauen konnte und die Nachfrage einer schnell wachsenden Fangemeinde befriedigen konnte. 2024 erscheint nun das beeindruckende dritte Album Voidkind, das die fünfköpfige Band (mit Maxime Keller an den Keyboards) an die Spitze ihres Spiels katapultieren wird.

Voidkind gelingt es, neue Ausdrucksformen für Dvne zu finden. Die Songs sind pointierter, direkter und einprägsamer, aber die Klanglandschaft hat immer noch einen strahlenden, sich entwickelnden, hypnotischen Fluss, der mit weniger Schichten von Klangverzierungen erreicht wird und bewusst näher an den aufbrausenden Live-Sound von Dvne heranführt. Und trotz des zusätzlichen Einsatzes eines Vollzeit-Keyboarders hat Vicart keinen Zweifel an der Besonderheit des Albums: „We wanted very distinct left and right guitars, and punchier drums and bass, which would transcribe better live. And the synths needed to be clearer; it’s very easy to put five guitars on each side, loads of different vocals and keys, but then you end up watching a band with an album you really like, and the songs sound nothing like the record. That’s what we wanted to avoid. As soon as the song starts, we want people to immediately recognise the riff.“

Der Text setzt die übergreifende Erzählung der Band fort – „following a religious group through the generation line from the beginning to its end“ – while Voidkind’s extraordinary sleeve art depicts the main theme of this chapter, namely, „a godlike entity seducing and luring followers through their dreams and these followers‘ multigenerational journey to reach their god dimension.“

Ein Buch, das den Denkprozess der Band besonders stark beeinflusst hat, war der 1989 erschienene Roman Hyperion von Dan Simmonds. Vicart merkt an, dass das FromSoftware-Videospiel Dark Souls und die japanische Manga-Serie Berserk weitere Inspirationsquellen waren: „It’s a very cool, violent, psychedelic, medieval dark fantasy,“ erklärt Vicart. „We wanted to have these kinds of visuals and aesthetics on this album, in this mix-up of things. Even without the vocals we wanted to evoke something, different places and spaces, and take the listener on a journey.“

Vicart erläutert die Themen, die Plerõma, die erste Single von Voidkind, und das dazugehörige Video, bei dem Vicart Regie führte, antreiben: „Plerõma is a concept that has appeared in Gnosticism, Greek Philosophy, and Judeo-Christian religions. In Gnosticism, it is the spiritual universe as the abode of God and of the totality of the divine powers and emanations. It is also the ultimate source of transformation. Plerõma is a key moment of the album narrative where religious followers are consuming the essence of their deity and reach a new sense of awakened existence. It is the first step in their transformation. Musically it also represents something similar to us, as it is a song that is bringing new elements that we didn’t explore musically until that point.“

Seht euch das Video zu Plerõma hier an:

Voidkind wurde zwischen September und November 2023 in Edinburgh im Craigiehall Temple und auf der Byres Farm in Schottland aufgenommen und ist mit dem beeindruckenden Artwork von Felix Abel Klae versehen.

Voidkind – Tracklisting:

1. Summa Blasphemia

2. Eleonora

3. Reaching For Telos

4. Reliquary

5. Path Of Dust

6. Sarmatæ

7. Path Of Ether

8. Abode Of The Perfect Soul

9. Plērōma

10. Cobalt Sun Necropolis

Dvne – Album-Besetzung:

Allan Paterson – Gitarren, Bass

Daniel Barter – Gesang

Dudley Tait – Schlagzeug

Maxime Keller – Keys, Gesang

Victor Vicart – Gitarren, Keys, Gesang

Das Album wird auf CD und in digitalen Formaten sowie als 2xLP in den folgenden Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

– Burnt Skin Marble (US)

– White Black Marble (US)

– Dark Crimson Marbled (EU)

– 180g Black (EU)

– Grey Brown w/ Black Smoke (EU – ltd. 500)

– Crystal Clear (EU – ltd. 300)

– White/Black Dust (EU – ltd. 300)

– Clear w/ Black Smoke (Band Exclusive – ltd. 666 hier)

– Clear w/ Black, Red + Gold Splatter (Band Exclusive – ltd. 200 hier )

Vorbestellungen unter: metalblade.com/dvne

Im Anschluss an die Veröffentlichung von Voidkind gehen Dvne auf eine europäische Frühjahrstournee, bei der sie unter anderem mit Sleemo, Conjurer und My Diligence auftreten werden.

Dvne Live:

4/23/2024 The Cluny – Newcastle, UK w/ Sleemo

4/24/2024 Brudenell — Leeds, UK w/ Sleemo

4/25/2024 Voodoo Daddies – Norwich, UK w/ Sleemo

4/26/2024 Green Door Store – Brighton, UK w/ Sleemo

4/27/2024 The Exchange – Bristol, UK w/ Sleemo

4/28/2024 Devils Dog – Birmingham, UK w/ Sleemo

5/04/2024 Headbangers – Ball Izegem, BE w/ Conjurer

5/05/2024 P8 – Karlsruhe, DE w/ Conjurer

5/07/2024 Casseopia – Berlin, DE w/ Conjurer

5/08/2024 Rosenkeller – Jena, DE w/ Conjurer

5/09/2024 Schon Schön – Mainz, DE w/ Conjurer

5/10/2024 Dunk Festival – Ghent, BE

5/11/2024 Hall Of Fame – Tilburg, NL w/ Conjurer

5/16/2024 La Belle Angele – Edinburgh, UK

5/19/2024 Desertfest, – London, UK

5/22/2024 Le Ferrailleur – Nantes, FR w/ My Diligence

5/23/2024 Le Confort Moderne – Poitiers, FR w/ My Diligence

5/24/2024 Le Rex – Toulouse, FR w/ My Diligence

5/26/2024 L’Antirouille – Montpellier, FR w/ My Diligence

5/28/2024 Les Caves du Manoir – Martigny, CH w/ My Diligence

5/29/2024 Amperage – Grenoble, FR w/ My Diligence

5/30/2024 La Laiterie – Strasbourg, FR w/ My Diligence

5/31/2024 Black Lab – Lille, FR w/ My Diligence

6/01/2024 Le Petit Bain – Paris, FR w/ My Diligence

6/02/2024 Club Zentral – Stuttgart, DE

6/04/2024 Rockhouse – Salzburg, AT

6/05/2024 Dürer Kert – Budapest, HU

6/06/2024 Escape – Vienna, AT

6/08/2024 Mystic Festival – Gdansk, PL

6/09/2024 Into The Grave Festival – Leeuwarden, NL

6/11/2024 Le Botanique – Brussels, BE w/ My Diligence

6/19/2024 Copenhell – Copenhagen, DK

Dvne Live-Besetzung:

Allan Paterson – Bass

Daniel Barter – Gitarre, Gesang

Dudley Tait – Schlagzeug

Maxime Keller – Keys, Gesang

Victor Vicart – Gitarre, Gesang

Gelegentliches Live-Mitglied:

Alexandros Keros – Bass

Dvne online:

