Fox Lake: kündigen neues Album „New World Heat“ für den 01.08.2025 an

Die in Denver gegründete Band Fox Lake bringt einen anspruchsvollen und energiegeladenen Sound in die Heavy-Metal-Szene. Die Band entstand 2017 aus einer Gruppe von Freunden, die in ihrem Keller jammten und sich vom typischen Metalcore-Sound lösen wollten, indem sie Elemente ihrer Lieblingsgenres – Hardcore, Hip-Hop und Rock ’n‘ Roll – einfließen ließen.

Bis heute machen Fox Lake weiter so und liefern einen musikalischen Schlag ins Gesicht. Nun hat die Band ihr neues Album New World Heat angekündigt. Es erscheint am 1. August über MNRK HEAVY.

Fox Lake haben auch ein Video zur neuen Single Pure Adrenaline veröffentlicht, die alles auf den Kopf stellt. Unterstützt von Grooves, jeder Menge Bounce, selbstbewusstem Gesang gemischt mit wütenden Schreien und einer Flut von rhythmischen Nachbeben wird Pure Adrenaline die Pits von Küste zu Küste zum Beben bringen.

Mit diesem Song beweisen Fox Lake, dass sie mehr als bereit für ihren großen Moment sind. Schaut euch das Video hier an:

„Even though Pure Adrenaline didn’t come together until the latter half of the recording process for the album, most of the ingredients existed as far back as 2021″, erzählt die Band, die Geschichte hinter der Single. „The majority of the instrumental demo was written years ago, and the lyrics and energy were conceptualized in our first few conversations about what we wanted to bring to this album. We all came together and unanimously agreed that we wanted the new songs to be faster, more visceral, more concrete, and most importantly, all gas, no brakes. Pure f**king adrenaline.“

Wenn man sich die Texte von New World Heat ansieht, wird das Thema der Befreiung deutlich, das das Herzstück des Albums bildet: „The basic concept of the album is about burning things down in order to restart. It’s about who you are versus who you want to be. The world you live in versus the world you want to live in. It takes guts to strip everything away and take a hard, honest look at your life and the world around you.“

Sie ergänzen, „Everyone has things that hold them down and things that seem to hold their reality in place. Habits, social circles, vices, beliefs, political systems, traumas, etc. Those things will be different for everyone. But the one constant is that action begets action and inaction begets inaction. You either drown in complacency or burn parts of yourself away to create a better world. We all have a choice. Musically, we felt like this concept fit perfectly with where we were at. We all have different inspirations that we want to bring into Fox Lake. It can be tricky to mesh together all the genres that we’re inspired by while still having an original sound.“

Die Band schließt ab, „So, for this record, we burned down the limitations we had previously put on ourselves and restarted our writing process with a singular goal — to sound like Fox Lake. The end result is an album that we’re extremely excited about and that feels very authentic to us. The music is faster, heavier, groovier, and catchier than ever before. It’s a new sound for a new world. Everyone is going to have different opinions on whether the band is more hardcore, nu-metal, rock, or metalcore. But everyone’s gonna know it’s Fox Lake.“

Fox Lake werden zur Unterstützung von New World Heat auf ausgiebige Tournee gehen. Weitere Details zu den Tourdaten der Band folgen in Kürze.