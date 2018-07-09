I’ll Be Damned sind zurück und im Gepäck haben sie Album Nr. 2: Road To Disorder (erscheint am 31. August 2018)! Düstere Themen verpackt in explosive Musik, diese Mischung deutete sich schon letztes Jahr auf der selbst betitelten Debütsensation der jungen Bande an. Neben einigen Details zum Album gibt es mit The Entire Universe auch einen neuen Song auf die Ohren.
“Road To Disorder has something for the whole family; Punk, Sludge, Blues, Hard Rock, Heavy, Orchestral and all things in between. It is our salute to everything hard and heavy. We hope you will enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed creating it!“ – I’ll Be Damned
Road To Disorder-Tracklist:
01. Stephen Hawking Talking
02. The Entire Universe
03. You Are The Young
04. Pigburner (Feat. Baest)
05. Luck Could Change
06. Flag Follows The Money
07. Keep Warm Burn The Rich
08. Just Ain’t Right
09. A Hanging Job
10. Arrow Of Time (Road To Disorder)
Am 31. August kommt die neue Scheibe in den Handel und vorbestellen könnt ihr ab heute hier.
Nicht verpassen: I’ll Be Damned live 2018!
Jul 06 – Rockharz Open Air – Ballenstedt, Germany
Jul 07 – Konzertfabrik Z7 – Pratteln, Switzerland
Jul 28 – Burning Q Festival -Bremenburg, Germany
Aug 03 – Danmarks Grimmeste Festival – Brabrand, Denmark
Sep 27 – Sønderborghus – Sønderborg, Denmark
Sep 28 – Turbinen – Randers, Denmark
Sep 29 – Studenterhuset – Aalborg, Denmark
Oct 05 – Bygningen – Vejle, Denmark
Oct 18 – Tøjhuset – Fredericia, Denmark
Oct 19 – Godset – Kolding, Denmark
Oct 20 – Kansas City – Odense, Denmark
Oct 25 – Gimle – Roskilde, Denmark
Oct 26 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark
Oct 27 – Fonden Voxhall – Aarhus, Denmark
