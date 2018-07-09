I’ll Be Damned sind zurück und im Gepäck haben sie Album Nr. 2: Road To Disorder (erscheint am 31. August 2018)! Düstere Themen verpackt in explosive Musik, diese Mischung deutete sich schon letztes Jahr auf der selbst betitelten Debütsensation der jungen Bande an. Neben einigen Details zum Album gibt es mit The Entire Universe auch einen neuen Song auf die Ohren.

“Road To Disorder has something for the whole family; Punk, Sludge, Blues, Hard Rock, Heavy, Orchestral and all things in between. It is our salute to everything hard and heavy. We hope you will enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed creating it!“ – I’ll Be Damned

Road To Disorder-Tracklist:

01. Stephen Hawking Talking

02. The Entire Universe

03. You Are The Young

04. Pigburner (Feat. Baest)

05. Luck Could Change

06. Flag Follows The Money

07. Keep Warm Burn The Rich

08. Just Ain’t Right

09. A Hanging Job

10. Arrow Of Time (Road To Disorder)

Am 31. August kommt die neue Scheibe in den Handel und vorbestellen könnt ihr ab heute hier.

Nicht verpassen: I’ll Be Damned live 2018!

Jul 06 – Rockharz Open Air – Ballenstedt, Germany

Jul 07 – Konzertfabrik Z7 – Pratteln, Switzerland

Jul 28 – Burning Q Festival -Bremenburg, Germany

Aug 03 – Danmarks Grimmeste Festival – Brabrand, Denmark

Sep 27 – Sønderborghus – Sønderborg, Denmark

Sep 28 – Turbinen – Randers, Denmark

Sep 29 – Studenterhuset – Aalborg, Denmark

Oct 05 – Bygningen – Vejle, Denmark

Oct 18 – Tøjhuset – Fredericia, Denmark

Oct 19 – Godset – Kolding, Denmark

Oct 20 – Kansas City – Odense, Denmark

Oct 25 – Gimle – Roskilde, Denmark

Oct 26 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 27 – Fonden Voxhall – Aarhus, Denmark

