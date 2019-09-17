Lost In Grey: Auf Tour mit Leaves‘ Eyes, Sirenia & Forever Still + Support

Die finnische Theatrical Metal Band Lost In Grey hat im Januar 2019 ihr zweites Studioalbum The Waste Land via Reaper Entertainment veröffentlicht.

Heute kündigt die Band die Termine der Europa Tour an um dieses Meisterwerk zu präsentieren.

Lost In Grey werden zusammen mit Leaves‘ Eyes, Sirenia und Forever Still, unterstützt von Kassogtha und Asphodelia, auf Tour gehen.

Die Band kommentiert:

„The carnival of forgotten and despaired is preparing to set sail for the stages in Europe once again.

Get ready to hop on board and lose yourself in the Grey.“

Tourdates:

23.11 – Ingolstadt (GER) “Eventhalle-Westpark”

24.11 – Sneek (NLD) “Het Bolwerk”

26.11 – London (UK) “O2 Islington”

27.11 – Southampton (UK) “Talking Heads”

28.11 – Manchester (UK) “Factory”

29.11 – Birmingham (UK) “Asylum”

30.11 – Marche-en-Famenne (BEL) “Wex Club”

01.12 – Zaandam (NLD) “De Flux”

03.12 – Leipzig (GER) “Naumanns”

04.12 – Erfurt (GER) “From Hell”

05.12 – Brno (CZE) “Melodka”

06.12 – Zurich (SUI) “Hall Of Fame”

07.12 – TBC

08.12 – Budapest (HUN) “Durer Kert”

10.12 – Bucharest (ROM) “Quantic Club”

11.12 – Cluj Napoca (ROM) “Form Space”

12.12 – Kosice (SVK) “Collosseum”

13.12 – TBC

14.12 – Venice (ITA) “Revolver Club”

15.12 – Retorbido (ITA) “Dagda Live Club”

Das Album kann hier bestellt werden: www.reapermusic.de/lost-in-grey

Auch die Presse ist begeistert:

„Ein Album nahe an der musikalischen Perfektion! Ganz großes Theater!

LEAGCY | 14/15 Punkte

„Was die Finnen hier abziehen, ist definitiv nicht von dieser Welt!“

ROCK IT | 8,5/10 Punkte

„Kraftvoll und originell: Die acht symphonischen Kompositionen ziehen den Hörer sofort in ihren Bann!“

ORKUS

„Ein aussergewöhnliches Werk, das mich mit Frische, Originalität und Qualität überzeugen kann!“

SONIC SEDUCER

„Die Finnen von LOST IN GREY bringen mit „The Waste Land“ ein Album der Extraklasse heraus!“

HARDLINE

Die Band kommentiert:

„Greetings all thee!

We welcome you to a new adventure as our new album is finally released.

The Waste Land represents a place where suppressed thoughts and emotions are buried. In the Waste Land they either die out, or live on as echoes and whispers. It is a place for withering, but also for growth. We may also learn more about the history and thoughts of the characters – Lillian, Odessa and Patrick – or even catch glimpses of what the future will bring.

We want to thank each and everyone whom with we had the utmost pleasure of working with on this album and all those who supported us along the way, and those who we will meet on this exciting journey.

Yours sincerely, Lost in Grey“

Mehr zu The Waste Land:

Expectations (feat. Nele Messerschmidt von Elvellon)

The Waste Land OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpQL-adCtP4

Far Beyond and Further LYRIC VIDEO: https://youtu.be/LmxRB7HzByg

Trailer #1 „Album Concept“: https://youtu.be/ZicLLxZNXak

Trailer #2 „Recordings“: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JadDCmG8GqY&feature=youtu.be

Trailer #3 „Guests“: https://youtu.be/m3Xx2XKpjxM

Track-by-Track #1: https://youtu.be/a5JoFw5iR8w

Track-by-Track #2: https://youtu.be/ie3Nwez8SEw

Track-by-Track #3: https://youtu.be/HFl81AqARIg

The Waste Land ist ein Ort, an dem unterdrückte Gedanken und Emotionen als geflüsterte Echos des Lebens weiterleben. In der großen Leere gibt es Zeit und Raum, um sich zu entwickeln und damit umzugehen. Es ist ein Ort des Welkens, aber auch des Wachstums. Die Geschichte erzählen Harri Koskela, Emily Leone und Anne Lill Rajala. Dazu kommen wunderbare Gastmusiker wie Nele Messerschmidt (Elvellon), Andi Kravljaca (Thaurorod), Tero Kalliomäki (Embassy of Silence) und Lasse Nyman (Thaurorod) und machen das Album“The Waste Land zu einer unvergesslichen Erfahrung.

Das umwerfende neue Cover wurde von Gitarrist Miika Haavisto kreiert.

Lost In Grey sind:

Harri Koskela (Vocals and Keyboards)

Anne Lill Rajala (Vocals)

Emily Leone (Vocals and Violin)

Aapo Lindberg (Bass)

Miika Haavisto (Guitars)

Waltteri Väyrynen (Session Drums)

www.lostingrey.fi

www.facebook.com/Lostingrey

Kommentare

Kommentare