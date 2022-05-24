Municipal Waste: haben neue Single „High Speed Steel“ veröffentlicht

Macht euch bereit für eine weitere Kostprobe von Waste!
Die hartgesottenen Thrash-Metaller Municipal Waste aus Richmond haben die zweite Single High Speed Steel aus ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten siebten Studioalbum Electrified Brain veröffentlicht, das am 1. Juli über Nuclear Blast erscheinen wird.
Gitarrist Ryan Waste kommentiert die Single mit den Worten:
„High Speed Steel ist unsere Ode an eine Ära, in der der Heavy Metal in eine schnellere Form überging. Wir sind an die Grenzen unseres Sounds gegangen, um diese klassische Dynamik zu kanalisieren und die Intensität hoch zu halten. Es geht darum, den Druck zu überwinden und die Chancen zu nutzen, wenn alles gegen dich spricht.“
Streame High Speed Steel hier: https://municipalwaste.bfan.link/high-speed-steel
Pre-Save: https://www.municipalwaste.net/electrified-brain
Pre-order: https://municipalwaste.bfan.link/electrified-brain
Municipal Waste werden den ganzen Sommer und Herbst über als Support für Electrified Brain in Nordamerika und Europa unterwegs sein, unter anderem auf Tour mit At The Gates und Anthrax.
Kauft eure Tickets hier: https://www.municipalwaste.net/tour
Nordamerika-Tour 2022
w/Exodus, Voivod, Integrity, Extinction A.D., Bewitcher
June 18 – Liverpool, NY – Pure Filth Festival @ Sharkey’s Bar & Grill
w/Integrity, Bewitcher
June 19 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads
June 21 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
June 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Cafe
June 23 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest (7:30PM @ Generac Power Stage)
w/Integrity, Bewitcher
June 24 – Columbus, OH – Skullys Music Diner
w/At The Gates, Thrown Into Exile
Aug 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
Aug 18 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House
Aug 19 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
w/At The Gates, Enforced
Aug 22 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
Aug 23 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada
Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Aug 25 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
Aug 26 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Corona
w/Anthrax, Black Label Society, Hatebreed, At The Gates, Enforced
Aug 27 – Worcester, MA – Tattoo The Earth Festival @ Palladium
w/At The Gates, Enforced
Aug 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Aug 29 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Aug 30 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Sep 8 – Cave-In-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault 2022
Sep 10 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022
Europatour 2022 (w/ Anthrax)
Sep 27 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
Sep 29 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
Sep 30 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
Oct 1 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
Oct 3 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
Oct 4 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
Oct 6 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
Oct 8 – London, UK – Brixton Academy
Oct 10 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique
Oct 11 – Tilburg, NL – Poppodium 013
Oct 13 – Paris, FR – Bataclan
Oct 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Turbinenhalle
Oct 15 – Leipzig, DE – Werk 2
Oct 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega Main Hall
Oct 18 – Göteborg, SE – Restaurang Trägårn
Oct 19 – Stockholm, SE – Annexet
Oct 21 – Oulu, FI – Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali
Oct 22 – Turku, FI – Logomo Kitchen
Oct 23 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Kultuurikatel
Oct 25 – Warsaw, PL – Klub Stodola
Oct 26 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschapp
Oct 27 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn
Oct 29 – Brno, CZ – Sono Centrum
Oct 31 – Budapest, HU – Babra Negra
Nov 1 – Zagreb, HR – Culture Factory
Nov 2 – Vienna, AT – Arena
Nov 4 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz
Nov 5 – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457
Mehr zu Municipal Waste erfahr ihr hier:
Municipal Waste: neues Album „Electrified Brain“ erscheint am 01.07.
Municipal Waste online:
