Municipal Waste: haben neue Single „High Speed Steel“ veröffentlicht

Macht euch bereit für eine weitere Kostprobe von Waste!

Die hartgesottenen Thrash-Metaller Municipal Waste aus Richmond haben die zweite Single High Speed Steel aus ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten siebten Studioalbum Electrified Brain veröffentlicht, das am 1. Juli über Nuclear Blast erscheinen wird.

Gitarrist Ryan Waste kommentiert die Single mit den Worten:

„High Speed Steel ist unsere Ode an eine Ära, in der der Heavy Metal in eine schnellere Form überging. Wir sind an die Grenzen unseres Sounds gegangen, um diese klassische Dynamik zu kanalisieren und die Intensität hoch zu halten. Es geht darum, den Druck zu überwinden und die Chancen zu nutzen, wenn alles gegen dich spricht.“

Streame High Speed Steel hier: https://municipalwaste.bfan.link/high-speed-steel

Pre-Save: https://www.municipalwaste.net/electrified-brain

Pre-order: https://municipalwaste.bfan.link/electrified-brain

Municipal Waste werden den ganzen Sommer und Herbst über als Support für Electrified Brain in Nordamerika und Europa unterwegs sein, unter anderem auf Tour mit At The Gates und Anthrax.

Kauft eure Tickets hier: https://www.municipalwaste.net/tour

Nordamerika-Tour 2022

w/Exodus, Voivod, Integrity, Extinction A.D., Bewitcher

June 18 – Liverpool, NY – Pure Filth Festival @ Sharkey’s Bar & Grill

w/Integrity, Bewitcher

June 19 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads

June 21 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

June 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Cafe

June 23 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest (7:30PM @ Generac Power Stage)

w/Integrity, Bewitcher

June 24 – Columbus, OH – Skullys Music Diner

w/At The Gates, Thrown Into Exile

Aug 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Aug 18 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

Aug 19 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

w/At The Gates, Enforced

Aug 22 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

Aug 23 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada

Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Aug 25 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Aug 26 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Corona

w/Anthrax, Black Label Society, Hatebreed, At The Gates, Enforced

Aug 27 – Worcester, MA – Tattoo The Earth Festival @ Palladium

w/At The Gates, Enforced

Aug 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Aug 29 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Aug 30 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sep 8 – Cave-In-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault 2022

Sep 10 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022

Europatour 2022 (w/ Anthrax)

Sep 27 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

Sep 29 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

Sep 30 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Oct 1 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

Oct 3 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

Oct 4 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Oct 6 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

Oct 8 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

Oct 10 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Oct 11 – Tilburg, NL – Poppodium 013

Oct 13 – Paris, FR – Bataclan

Oct 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Turbinenhalle

Oct 15 – Leipzig, DE – Werk 2

Oct 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega Main Hall

Oct 18 – Göteborg, SE – Restaurang Trägårn

Oct 19 – Stockholm, SE – Annexet

Oct 21 – Oulu, FI – Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali

Oct 22 – Turku, FI – Logomo Kitchen

Oct 23 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Kultuurikatel

Oct 25 – Warsaw, PL – Klub Stodola

Oct 26 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschapp

Oct 27 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn

Oct 29 – Brno, CZ – Sono Centrum

Oct 31 – Budapest, HU – Babra Negra

Nov 1 – Zagreb, HR – Culture Factory

Nov 2 – Vienna, AT – Arena

Nov 4 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

Nov 5 – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

