Cannibal Corpse: kündigen Headlinertour durch Europa für Herbst 2024 an

Die Death Metal-Ikonen Cannibal Corpse kehren diesen Herbst auf einer einmonatigen Headliner-Tour nach Europa zurück! Die Reise beginnt am 20. September in Oberhausen und endet am 20. Oktober in Frankfurt am Main. Unterstützung gibt es von Municipal Waste, Immolation und Schizophrenia.

Cannibal Corpse-Bassist Alex Webster: „We’ve played some festivals with Municipal Waste in the past but we’ve never done a full tour with them, so we’re really excited that it’s finally happening. And of course, we’ve done a lot of touring with our friends Immolation over the years; we’re always ready to hit the road with them again- they’re one of our favorite bands, both personally and musically. It’ll be an intense night of death and thrash metal, and Schizophrenia’s blend of those genres should be a perfect way to kick things off. We can’t wait for this one, see you this Fall!“

Cannibal Corpse

w/ Municipal Waste, Immolation, Schizophrenia

9/20/2024 Turbinenhalle 2 – Oberhausen, DE

9/21/2024 Doornrosje – Nijmegen, NL

9/22/2024 Rockhal – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU

9/23/2024 Elysee Montmartre – Paris, FR

9/25/2024 Beacon – Bristol, GB

9/26/2024 Barrowlands – Glasgow, GB

9/27/2024 O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, GB

9/28/2024 O2 Academy – Birmingham, GB

9/29/2024 Roundhouse – London, GB

10/01/2024 Halle O2 – Heidelberg, DE

10/02/2024 Grosse Freiheit 36 – Hamburg, DE

10/03/2024 Amager Bio – Copenhagen, DK

10/04/2024 Klubben – Stockholm, SE

10/05/2024 Rockefeller – Oslo, NO

10/06/2024 Tradgarn – Gothenburg, SE

10/08/2024 Astra – Berlin, DE

10/09/2024 A2 – Wroclaw, PL

10/11/2024 Barba Negra – Budapest, HU

10/12/2024 Vienna Metal Meeting – Vienna, AT

10/13/2024 Kino Siska – Ljubljana, SI

10/15/2024 Alcatraz – Milan, IT

10/17/2024 Komplex 457 – Zurich, CH

10/18/2024 Felsenkeller – Leipzig, DE

10/19/2024 Music Hall – Geiselwind, DE

10/20/2024 Batschkapp – Frankfurt, DE

Cannibal Corpse haben im vergangenen September über Metal Blade Records ihr von der Kritik hochgelobtes Album Chaos Horrific veröffentlicht. Produziert wurde Chaos Horrific wieder von Gitarrist Erik Rutan, der bereits sechs Alben der Band produziert hat. Chaos Horrific ist ohne Frage ein vollwertiges Death Metal-Album im Cannibal-Stil, bis hin zu den Themen Zombie-Krieg, Wiederherstellung der menschlichen Rasse durch Massenverstümmelungen und die gewalttätige Rache von Opfern des Menschenhandels, sowie dem Coverartwork von Vince Locke, einem langjährigen Mitarbeiter der Band.

Mehr Infos zu Cannibal Corpse und ihrem aktuellen Album Chaos Horrific findet ihr hier:

Cannibal Corpse online:

http://www.cannibalcorpse.net

https://www.facebook.com/cannibalcorpse

https://www.instagram.com/cannibalcorpseofficial