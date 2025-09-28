Omnium Gatherum: veröffentlichen “Walking Ghost Phase” vom kommenden Album

Als letzte Single vor der Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way, das am 7. November erscheint, bringen die finnischen Melodic-Death-Metal-Veteranen Omnium Gatherum den von den 80ern inspirierten Track Walking Ghost Phase heraus, der von einem Visualizer-Video begleitet wird, das hier zu sehen ist:

Jukka Pelkonen (Gesang) über den Song: „Walking Ghost Phase is about addiction in its many forms. It is about dullness defeating passion yet the addiction creating a fixation. It is a zombie-like state where one is forced to go through the destructive pattern repeatedly. Self-deception is one of the key topics in this song. How addiction lures one into thinking there is nothing wrong and then it consumes you. The title is a real term used when the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster happened in the 80’s. There were workers exposed to heavy radiation who obviously got sick from it. After a while they seemed to be cured, but that was only a deception. Soon afterwards they just collapsed and passed away. That is why I linked the Walking Ghost Phase-state to the idea of addiction.”

Markus Vanhala (Gitarre) sagt darüber hinaus: “Here’s the third OG single down the road – called Walking Ghost Phase. This one represents the simpler, straight-forward banger side of the upcoming album, it is getting your heads banging and fists pumping. Really looking forward to playing this one live as it has a feel of an upcoming classic live anthem – luckily we have A LOT of shows coming up. Also fear not, there’s also gonna be some a bit more proggy or advanced stuff on the album. May the bridges we burn light the way!”

Die erfahrenen Live-Musiker haben kürzlich umfangreiche, weltweite Konzerttermine angekündigt, die im November/Dezember mit einer Nordamerika-Tour beginnen, gefolgt von einer Europa-Tour im Februar/März sowie Spanien-Daten im April nächsten Jahres. Jetzt freuen sie sich, eine Tour durch ihre Heimat Finnland ankündigen zu können:

Nov 7-9 – Helsinki-Stockholm – Hellsinki Metal Cruise

Jan 09 – Kotka – Street Food Factory

Jan 10 – Rytmikorjaamo – Seinäjoki Metal Fest

Jan 16 – Oulu – Kantakrouvi

Jan 17 – Tampere – Olympia

Jan 23 – Jyväskylä – Lutakko

Jan 24 – Helsinki – Tavastia

May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way – European Tour 2026

Supports: Fallujah, In Mourning

Feb 11 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

Feb 12 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

Feb 13 – Leipzig, DE – Hellraiser

Feb 14 – Berlin, DE – Lido

Feb 15 – Krakow, PL – Hype Park

Feb 17 – Budapest, HU – Barba Negra

Feb 18 – Prague, CZ – Rock Café

Feb 19 – Vienna, AT – Szene

Feb 20 – Munich, DE – Backstage Halle

Feb 21 – Aarau, CH – Kiff

Feb 22 – Stuttgart, DE – Im Wizemann

Feb 23 – Lindau, DE – Club Vaudeville

Feb 25 – Hannover, DE – Musikzentrum

Feb 26 – Aschaffenburg, DE – Colos-Saal

Feb 27 – Almelo, NL – Metropool

Feb 28 – Oberhausen, DE – Kulttempel

Mar 1 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal

Mar 3 – Colmar, FR – Le Grillen

Mar 4 – Paris, FR – Petit Bain

Mar 5 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

Mar 6 – Kortrijk, BE – DVG

Mar 7 – London, UK – The Dome

APR 8 – MOS, ES – Sala Rebullón

APR 9 – Madrid, ES – Revi Live

APR 10 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Upload

APR 11 – Valencia, ES – Rock City

APR 12 – Vitoria, ES – Urban Rock Concept