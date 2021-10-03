Once Human: veröffentlichen heute ihre neue Single „Only In Death“

Mit Only In Death veröffentlichen Once Human ihre zweite Single aus dem kommenden neuen Studioalbum Scar Weaver (erscheint am 11. Februar 2022). Der Song ist ein weiterer Killertrack aus ihrem bisher härtesten Album und unterstreicht den Ansatz der Band als nächster Up And Coming Strike innerhalb der Modern und Brutal Metal Welt.

„This is my most personal song on the new album. It meant so much to me, that I really needed to get my hands dirty with the visuals. Logan and I filmed everything to keep the song’s the raw meaning. Musically, it’s very emotional and dire, and the outro is probably my favorite piece of music on the album!“

– Lauren Hart –