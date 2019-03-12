Die legendären New Jersey-Thrasher Overkill haben ihr 19. Studioalbum, mit dem Titel The Wings Of War vor zwei Wochen via Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht. Heute präsentiert die Band nun die finale Episode der Welcome To The Garden State-Dokumentation.

Zu sehen gibt es das Video hier:

„Those defining moment make us what we are today“ kommentiert Bobby Blitz. „So to say you are proud of yourself this many years later, you go back and say that’s because those defining moments. That’s because it made me the person i am today or it made us the team we are whatever; through the lean times, rich times, good times or bad times. I think we always had the same ideas but we had the same preparation.“

