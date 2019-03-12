Die polnischen Extreme Metal Veteranen Vader kündigen an, am 31.Mai eine neue EP namens Thy Messenger zu veröffentlichen. Es werden vier oder fünf Songs enthalten sein, die über einige Wochen diesen Januar und Februar hinweg in den Hertz Studio in Białystok unter Aufsicht der Wiesławski Brothers aufgenommen wurden. Das Cover Artwork wurde von Wes Benscoter gemalt, der für Vader schon das Artwork der De Profundis LP gemacht hat und der auch schon mit Bands wie Slayer, Kreator und Sinister zusammengearbeitet hat. Ein neues Full-Lenght Album von Vader wird später dieses Jahr aufgenommen und ist für den Herbst 2019 geplant.

Die Band kommentiert:

„We decided to record the new EP because we knew that the full length new album won’t be released before the end of 2019. We’re back on the road in June and we plan to have some new tunes ready for our fansthroughout the summer. We’re due to start the recording process for the new Vader LP in April in England. For the time being we’ve named the album: …And Then There Was Only Pain and it should be completed by the end of May – when Thy Messenger EP is due to be released worldwide. The EP includes three new tracks – mostly really vicious and aggressive tracks, even for Vader. Emptiness is more groovy in the main riff but really heavy at the end. All the songs are fast and short, but pretty intense, I guess. We’ve also added a new version of our classic title track from Litany . It is 20 years since we recorded that album at the Red Studio. Litany – as a song – and many more from that album have never been performed live. This album is still one of the fan favourites in the Vader discography and in 2019 we will resurrect this whole record as part of our live shows this autumn. Another bonus is the absolute classic cover of Steeler, which was always one of my all time favorite Priest songs.“

Mehr Infos gibt es in Kürze.

