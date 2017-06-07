Das neueste Signing auf dem Label Hassle Records Paceshifters veröffentlicht ein neues Session-Video zu dem Song Stranger , das im GieSound Studio aufgezeichnet wurde:



Gitarrist/Sänger Seb Dokman kommentiert den Song wie folgt:



Stranger is a song about my ex-girlfriend. I was struggling with that situation for quite a while. After I sang the first take Chris came up to me and we talked for a while, that really helped, because all the emotions that I felt while writing the song came back to me. Listening back to how I did the first take and the second was a huge difference. Needless to say that second take was way better. Recording an album or song is all about creating the right atmosphere to offer the best take you can.