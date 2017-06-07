Das neueste Signing auf dem Label Hassle Records Paceshifters veröffentlicht ein neues Session-Video zu dem Song Stranger, das im GieSound Studio aufgezeichnet wurde:
Gitarrist/Sänger Seb Dokman kommentiert den Song wie folgt:
Stranger is a song about my ex-girlfriend. I was struggling with that situation for quite a while. After I sang the first take Chris came up to me and we talked for a while, that really helped, because all the emotions that I felt while writing the song came back to me. Listening back to how I did the first take and the second was a huge difference. Needless to say that second take was way better. Recording an album or song is all about creating the right atmosphere to offer the best take you can.
Ende des Jahres wird das Grunge/Indie-Rock-Trio ihr neues Album Waiting To Derail auf Hassle Records veröffentlichen.