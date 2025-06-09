S8nt Elektric: veröffentlichen neue Single & Video „Tar“

S8nt Elektric haben sich schnell zu einer festen Größe in LAs-Musik-Szene entwickelt, nicht nur wegen ihres innovativen Rock-Sounds – einer Kombination aus krachenden Riffs und ansteckenden Pop-Hooks – sondern auch wegen ihres Bestrebens Off The Edge zu leben. Ein Lebensstil, den sie mit atemberaubenden Stunts wie dem Umkreisen von Driftautos und Fallschirmsprüngen unter Beweis stellen. Gegründet auf der kühnen Vision von Sängerin Bri Carbajal und Lead-Gitarrist Niko Tsangaris und mit den Talenten von Trey Baker (Schlagzeug), Sinner (Gitarre) und Harrison Forsythe (Bass) zum Leben erweckt, nutzen S8nt Elektric ihre Adrenalin-Junkie-Attitüde und ihr ehrliches Songwriting, um ihre Zuhörer zu inspirieren, sich ihren Ängsten zu stellen und ihre Träume zu verfolgen. Die Band tourte jeden Sommer durch Europa und spielte im Vorprogramm von Künstlern wie Wolfmother, Mammoth WVH, MC5, Dirty Honey und Wargasm, sowie auf großen Festivals wie Bottlerock, Rockville, Prague Rocks und Azkena Rocks.

Mit Tar veröffentlichen S8nt Elektric eine neue Single, samt Video. Es ist der zweite Track aus ihrem Debütalbum Off The Edge, das Ende 2025 über Long Branch Records erscheinen wird.

“Tar is a high-energy track that embodies the heavy rock sound that we are known for. It’s a song written about struggling with anxiety and ultimately overcoming it. Our hope is that it helps others as much as it helped us. Mental health can be a difficult thing to talk about since social media has conditioned us to think we have to have perfect lives or there’s something wrong with us. In reality, we are all dealing with something or another. Tar is a very personal song for us and a song that is SO fun to play. The breakdown at the end has never failed to get people moshing and going wild in the pit. It always ends up being a highlight moment of every show“, erzählen S8nt Elektric.

Line Up:

Bri Carbajal – Gesang

Niko Tsangaris – Gitarre

Trey Baker – Schlagzeug

Sinner – Gitarre

Harrison Forsythe – Bass