The Black Dahlia Murder: veröffentlichen animiertes Video zu „Mammoth’s Hand“

Mammoth’s Hand ist die neueste Single von The Black Dahlia Murder. Der Track stammt aus dem kommenden zehnten Studioalbum Servitude, das am 27. September über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht werden soll.

Mammoth’s Hand ist teilweise inspiriert von einer Szene aus Don Coscarellis 1982er Schwert- und Zauberepos The Beastmaster. „We usually like to give some idea of what kind of diversity is gonna be on the album with the first two tracks we release“, sagt Sänger Brian Eschbach. „Ryan Knight (guitarist) wrote the music for this, and the slow rhythm made me think of these barbaric warriors riding mammoths out in the snow or that scene from The Beastmaster when the Jun horde takes the village.“

Eschbach führt weiter aus: „Mammoth’s Hand is a romp through a fictitious frozen tundra in which a clan of nomadic mammoth riding cannibals conquer villages in a time devoid of technology. The slow groove of this song is a vibe not often implemented by the group but immediately inspired a vision in my mind of a slow moving yet gigantic and powerful beast of antagonistic nature.“

Seht euch das Video zu Mammoth’s Hand von The Black Dahlia Murder, das von Marco Pavone erstellt wurde, hier an:

Die erste Single Aftermath von aus dem kommenden Album Servitude, wurde im Juni unter großem Beifall der Kritiker veröffentlicht. Revolver schrieb bei der Veröffentlichung: „The Black Dahlia Murder’s much-anticipated comeback single – the band’s first piece of new music since the passing of founding vocalist Trevor Strnad – is both a graceful return to form, and a ruthlessly ripping masterclass in death-metal dynamics.“

Loudwire lobte: „a lean, three-minute ripper and it’s this quality that drove the melodic death metal icons to lead with.“ Consequence nannte den Track: „a crushing introduction to this new chapter for The Black Dahlia Murder„. BrooklynVegan lobte:“a melodeath rager that sounds like something Trevor would’ve been proud of“, während Metal Injection schwärmte: „As for the single itself, holy shit – The Black Dahlia Murder is doing Trevor’s memory justice while simultaneously putting out some fucking killer death metal.“

Seht euch das bereits veröffentlichte Video der Band zu Aftermath an hier an: https://youtu.be/pCFivg0a_co?si=Oild0P43HKmHW3ou

Die Tracklist von Servitude findet ihr im Time For Metal Release-Kalender (hier):

Gitarren, Bass und Gesang für Servitude wurden im Heimstudio von Gitarrist Brandon Ellis in New Jersey aufgenommen, während das Schlagzeug von Mark Lewis in Nashville, Tennessee, aufgenommen wurde, wo das Album auch abgemischt wurde. Gemastert wurde Servitude von Ted Jensen.

Servitude wird im Digipak auf CD, Kassette und in digitalen Formaten sowie auf Vinyl in den folgenden Farbvarianten und Sondereditionen veröffentlicht:

– 180g Black (US/EU)

– Electromagnetic (US)

– Rising Smoke (US)

– Transcosmic Blue (US)

– Endless Tide (US)

– Utopian Black (US)

– Cursed Creation (US – Exclusive Band Tour Variant)

– Limited Edition Box Set w/ Ephemeral Vinyl Variant + Bonus LP That Includes 3 Live Tracks (US – Ltd. 400 / EU – Ltd. 600) *100 remaining

– Bloody Pulp (EU – Ltd. 1000)

– Nature’s Grain (Impericon Exclusive – Ltd. 300)

– Blood Spray (EMP Exclusive – Ltd. 200)

– Stone Cold (EU – Ltd. 200)

– Lost Nobility (UK – Ltd. 300)

Pre-order: metalblade.com/tbdm

The Black Dahlia Murder, die sich derzeit mitten in einer Europatournee befinden, werden sich Dying Fetus für eine nordamerikanische Co-Headliner-Tour im Herbst anschließen. Die Beg To Serve 2024 Tour beginnt am 3. Oktober in Cleveland, Ohio, und führt durch mehr als zwei Dutzend Städte, wobei die Reise am 10. November in Chicago, Illinois, zu Ende geht. Unterstützung gibt es von Spite, AngelMaker und Vomit Forth.

Tickets sind ab sofort unter tbdmofficial.com/#tour erhältlich.

The Black Dahlia Murder Live (verbleibende Termine)

8/06/2024 Lifestyle Café – Cham, DE

8/07/2024 Brutal Assault – Jaromer, CZ

8/08/2024 Party San Open Air – Schlotheim, DE

8/09/2024 Szene – Wien, AT

8/10/2024 Menza Pri Koritu – Ljubljana, SI

8/11/2024 Slaughter Club – Milano, IT

8/13/2024 Rockhouse – Salzburg, AT

8/14/2024 Kiff – Aarau, CH

8/15/2024 Summer Breeze – Dinkelsbuhl, DE

8/16/2024 Reload Festival – Sulingen, DE

8/17/2024 Chinasstraat – Gent, BE w/ Decapitated

8/18/2024 Motocultor – Carhaix, FR

w/ Dying Fetus, Spite, AngelMaker, Vomit Forth:

10/03/2024 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

10/04/2024 Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

10/05/2024 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

10/06/2024 Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

10/08/2024 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

10/10/2024 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

10/11/2024 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

10/13/2024 Neptune – Seattle, WA ^

10/14/2024 Rickshaw – Vancouver, BC ^

10/15/2024 Roseland Ballroom – Portland, OR

10/17/2024 UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

10/18/2024 The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

10/19/2024 Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA *

10/20/2024 The Novo – Los Angeles, CA *

10/21/2024 The Marquee – Tempe, AZ

10/23/2024 The Factory At Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

10/24/2024 Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

10/25/2024 Warehouse Live Midtown – Houston, TX

10/27/2024 The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FL

10/28/2024 Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

10/30/2024 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

10/31/2024 Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

11/01/2024 Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

11/02/2024 Palladium – Worcester, MA

11/03/2024 Irving Plaza – New York, NY

11/05/2024 M-Telus – Montreal, QC

11/06/2024 The Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON

11/09/2024 Royal Oak Music Hall – Detroit, MI

11/10/2024 Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

^ ohne AngelMaker

* ohne Spite

Nach dem tragischen Tod des Frontmanns und Mitbegründers von The Black Dahlia Murder, Trevor Strnad, im Jahr 2022 standen Band-Mitbegründer Brian Eschbach, Bassist Max Lavelle, Schlagzeuger Alan Cassidy und Produzent/Gitarrist Brandon Ellis vor einer Entscheidung: Die Tür zu einer der beliebtesten Death Metal-Bands der letzten zwanzig Jahre schließen oder den charismatischen Geist ihres gefallenen Bruders weiterleben lassen? Nach einer Zeit der tiefen Trauer und Gewissensprüfung wechselte Eschbach von der Gitarre zum Gesang und legte seine lebenslange Identität als Live-Gitarrist für das Überleben der Band beiseite. Das ehemalige The Black Dahlia Murder-Mitglied Ryan Knight kehrte in die Band zurück und übernahm Eschbachs Platz an der Gitarre. Das neue Line-Up gab sein Debüt in der Heimatstadt der Band, Detroit, Ende Oktober 2022 bei einer Tribute-Show für Strnad.

Das neue Album von The Black Dahlia Murder ist das, was viele für unmöglich gehalten hätten. Servitude ist Eschbachs Debüt als Sänger und Texter von The Black Dahlia Murder – und das erste mit Knight an der Gitarre seit Abysmal von 2015. Die Mitglieder von The Black Dahlia Murder wissen, dass einige skeptisch gegenüber einem Album ohne die unnachahmliche Präsenz von Trevor sein werden. Aber viele Fans haben die Entscheidung der Band, nach vorne zu gehen, bereits begrüßt.

The Black Dahlia Murder Besetzung:

Brian Eschbach – Leadgesang

Max Lavelle – Bass

Alan Cassidy – Schlagzeug

Brandon Ellis – Leadgitarre, Hintergrundgesang

Ryan Knight – Rhythmusgitarre, Hintergrundgesang

The Black Dahlia Murder online:

https://www.tbdmofficial.com

https://www.facebook.com/theblackdahliamurderofficial

https://www.instagram.com/theblackdahliamurder_official