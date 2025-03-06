Tiktaalika (Haken’s Charlie Griffiths): präsentiert neue Single „Fault Lines“ featuring Rody Walker (Protest The Hero)

Haken-Gitarrist Charlie Griffiths kehrt mit einem Nachfolger zu seinem Soloalbum aus dem Jahr 2022 zurück. Diesmal nimmt Charlie den Namen Tiktaalika an und bringt Gods Of Pangaea heraus, das am 14. März 2025 erscheint. Jetzt stellt er den Track Fault Lines vor, bei dem Rody Walker von Protest The Hero als Gastsänger zu hören ist. Das Video gibt es hier:

Charlie sagt:

“I was incredibly lucky to have Rody Walker from Protest The Hero as the featured singer on Fault Lines. In the video, not only do we get to see Rody delivering the lines, but also Darby Todd and Conner Green in their natural habitats, totally owning the rhythm sections department. Lyrically you can take the song literally from the POV of the Earth’s surface fracturing beneath your clawed, scaly feet and burying you alive. Or you can read it as a kind of bitter break up track and I had some fun with some word play connecting those two themes. Rody sings this one in a really fun way and he hits a couple of notes that’ll hit you right in the feels!”

Das Album wurde von Adam ‚Nolly‘ Getgood gemischt und von Tony Lindgren in den Fascination Street Studios gemastert. Das Album wird als Limited CD Edition (inkl. 1 Bonustrack), Gatefold LP & als Digitales Album erhältlich sein. Jetzt hier vorbestellen: https://tiktaalika.lnk.to/GodsOfPangaea