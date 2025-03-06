Your Spirit Dies: kündigen ihr Debütalbum „My Gnawing Pains Will Never Rest“ für den 02.05.2025 an

Serpentine ist die neueste Single der Metal-/Hardcore-Band Your Spirit Dies aus South Carolina. Der Song stammt aus dem Debütalbum My Gnawing Pains Will Never Rest, das am 2. Mai über MNRK Heavy veröffentlicht wird und einen Gastauftritt von Sänger Dan Weyandt von Zao enthält.

Sänger Brandon Byars kommentiert: “Serpentine ended up being one of the last tracks we put together for the record. We were running two writing stations simultaneously — [guitarist] Tyler [Dorman] was writing these fast, aggressive d-beat riffs while [guitarist] Holden [Hall] brought some ideas that he had written previously. From there, we all dug in with [producer] Greg [Thomas] to refine it further. I think the song really captures the essence of the album, showcasing a lot of the sounds that define it.

Lyrically, it’s something everyone can relate to. Almost everyone has had to deal with someone who’s got narcissistic tendencies, and, in some cases, you’ve had to walk away —whether it’s a relationship, friendship, or otherwise. I think the lyrics illustrate the sense of catharsis you get from finally ‘cutting the cord’ with those kinds of people.”

Über die Zusammenarbeit mit Weyandt an dem Song berichtet Byars weiter: “It’s been awesome getting to know Dan over the last few years. Considering our name literally came from a Zao song, we thought our full circle moment was getting to tour with them, but to have his voice and face featured in a piece of our art is somehow even bigger than that. He did an amazing job and I think it elevates the song even further for it. A huge gratitude goes to him.”

My Gnawing Pains Will Never Rest wurde von Greg Thomas produziert, von Greg Thomas und Chris Teti gemischt und von Will Putney gemastert.

Die Platte wird auf CD, LP und in digitalen Formaten veröffentlicht. Vorbestellungen HIER.

Die Lead-Single In The Depths Of Grief ist ein regelrechter Angriff mit kreischenden Gitarren, die den Groove ersticken, während der Breakdown mit brutaler Intensität rattert. „It’s personal“, sagt Sänger Brandon Byars. „My mom is seventy-one and just got out of the hospital. This track is about watching your loved ones age, wither and eventually pass. She’s not there yet, but her heart problems are serious. When I was a teen, we clashed. I went down a rebellious path, made mistakes I can’t undo. But I’m not that angry anymore, and our relationship has never been stronger.“

In den Kleinstädten Amerikas warten unzählige Geschichten darauf, gehört zu werden, und Columbia, die Hauptstadt des Bundesstaates South Carolina, ist da keine Ausnahme. Mit etwas mehr als 140.000 Einwohnern mag die Stadt klein sein, aber sie pulsiert mit einem unbestreitbaren Geist. Your Spirit Dies zapfen diese rohe, unverwüstliche Energie an und kanalisieren das Herz eines Außenseiters und einen unnachgiebigen Antrieb. Nachdem die Band landesweit Aufmerksamkeit und Lob von Medien wie Brooklyn Vegan, No Echo und anderen erhalten hat, erzählt sie ihre Geschichte mit ihrem Debütalbum My Gnawing Pains Will Never Rest.

“The record encapsulates every single thing we’re about”, so Byars. “We’re five people who were born in small towns in the South. We were never supposed to leave these places; we were ‘supposed’ to live and die here. For us, the simple fact we’re doing this is huge. We tried to craft an album that stands on its own, and we busted our asses to make it as different as we possibly could.”

My Gnawing Pains Will Never Rest ist ein entscheidender Sprung nach vorne für Your Spirit Dies, mit herausragenden Tracks, die in Zusammenarbeit mit einigen der schärfsten Stimmen der Szene entstanden sind. Dan Weyandt von Zao bringt seine raue Energie in Serpentine ein, während Blaythe Steuer von No Cure die Band bei A Snow In Summer unterstützt. Carson Pace von The Callous Daoboys hinterlässt einen bleibenden Eindruck in dem intensiven Night Pierces My Bones und verleiht diesem ohnehin schon überwältigenden Album eine weitere kraftvolle Ebene.

Mit ihrem Debütalbum verfeinern Your Spirit Dies ihren einzigartigen Ansatz für emotional aufgeladenen Metalcore weiter. Das Album bietet einen unverfälschten und introspektiven Blick auf persönliche Kämpfe, spirituelle Fragen und die Last des Verlusts. Während sie sich weiterentwickeln, etabliert sich die Band zunehmend als bedeutende Kraft in der Metal-Szene, wobei My Gnawing Pains Will Never Rest die Bühne für noch größere Dinge bereitet, die noch kommen werden.

My Gnawing Pains Will Never Rest Tracklist:

1. Trenches Of Pain

2. Serpentine (feat. Dan Weyandt of Zao)

3. A Rose For Every Stone

4. In The Depths Of Grief

5. Monochrome

6. Born Forsaken

7. Shrouded In Silence

8. Ritual Sacrament

9. A Snow In Summer (feat. Blaythe Steuer of No Cure)

10. Unjust God

11. Night Pierces My Bones (feat. Carson Pace of The Callous Daoboys)

12. An Effigy Of Failure

Your Spirit Dies sind:

Brandon Byars – Vocals

Tyler Dorman – Guitars

Keagan Mcchesney – Bass

Brannon Crumpton – Drums

Holden Hall – Guitars

Your Spirit Dies online:

Facebook

Instagram